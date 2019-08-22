roanoke, va. — Kroger will launch its online-shopping service pickup at its Beaver store located at 151 Beaver Plaza today.
Pickup, formerly known as ClickList, offers customers the opportunity to shop online and pick up their groceries without ever having to enter the store. Kroger waives the $4.95 service charge for a customer’s first three orders and no minimum purchase is required. The Pickup service allows customers to use paper coupons from their car, a convenience that saves even more time for shoppers.
“We’ve heard time and time again from our customers that Pickup changed their shopping experience for the better, and we’re so excited to bring the service to Beaver,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “We know that life gets hectic, which is why we work hard to bring time-saving solutions like Pickup to our customers.”
With Pickup, customers select a time to pick up their order with at least four hours’ notice. Orders must be picked up at one of the designated Pickup parking spaces, where a Kroger associate will help load items into the customer’s vehicle. Kroger offers more than 40,000 items through Pickup, including fresh meat, hot foods, sushi and produce.
West Virginia law prohibits tobacco products and pharmacy prescriptions being sold through Pickup. Gift cards also cannot be sold through Pickup.