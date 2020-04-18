As days tick by during the COVID-19 pandemic, grocery store employees are proving their official desigation as “essential.”
Many are in low-wage positions and are putting themselves on the front lines to make sure the shelves are stocked with food and other basic necessities.
Grocery workers across West Virginia have been trying to keep up with the demand for products like toilet paper, bread and canned goods, which have become prized items since the social distancing measures were put into effect a month ago.
Beyond their normal store duties, some grocery workers are helping prepare grocery pickups, marking safe social distancing spaces and ensuring that safety notices are posted throughout their stores.
Extra duties that may not have been in their job description before – like disinfecting shopping carts, checkout counters, pin pads and other frequently touched surfaces – are being incorporated into their normal routines in order to promote safe shopping during the pandemic.
When The Register-Herald reached out for comment about how they’re faring in southern West Virginia communities right now, larger franchises like Walmart and Kroger would not grant media interviews. However, most of the smaller, locally owned grocers were generous about sharing their experiences during the pandemic.
“Working hard”
Grant’s Supermarket, which has nine locations in West Virginia (Oak Hill, Smithers and six in Mercer County), was one of them.
Grant’s co-owner Ronny Martin says that while many people are tired of being confined to their homes during the quarantine, most of his employees are experiencing quite the opposite.
“People are really tired at this point, but our employees are tired because they’re working hard every day,” Martin said.
Based on current consumer shopping habits, Martin said a large part of the panic buying when the pandemic first hit seems to have died down.
However, some items are still in demand and difficult to obtain.
Commodities like toilet paper and now paper towels are hard to secure from distributors, but Grant’s Supermarket is doing the best that it can to keep these items on the shelves, Martin says.
The grocery chain has been ordering paper products on every order it submits to its distributors, and the store says it’s like “hitting the lottery” when it gets some.
“The supply chain is and has forever been the same. Even with a snowstorm, there’s a little bit of panic buying, but this was completely different,” Martin said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. It was multiple days of buying any and everything.”
Martin says it’s very difficult for a food chain to adjust to these new consumer buying habits quickly.
It’s also been too much for his store’s employees to keep up with, so they’ve had to hire temporary employees to supplement their staff during the pandemic.
“Many of us, including the owners, have been in the stores well past midnight stocking because trucks have arrived late to ensure they’re (stores) well-stocked,” Martin said.
Delivery trucks aren’t on a reliable schedule anymore either.
Trucks packed with food travel up Interstate 77 from distribution centers like the one in Hickory, N.C., which Grant’s and several other local grocers order from.
“We went from being able to depend on our deliveries to come in on time on a certain day to not knowing when we could get trucks,” Martin says. “We had some stores delayed as much as three and four days in receiving new supplies from the warehouse.”
Safety
While all of these factors have become a pandemic normal for Grant’s Supermarket, another change has been trying to keep the employees safe from exposure to COVID-19 and making sure they know how much their hard work is appreciated.
Grant’s says it’s been giving employee bonuses and has tried to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks and gloves to staff.
“Originally, we were told by the CDC that masks were not necessary; then, of course, that directive changed – so you have to reposition and find that stuff after it’s been largely consumed,” Martin says.
This is where Martin says the community has really pulled together to help grocery store employees.
“We’ve been really fortunate. We’ve had multiple customers help in that endeavor,” said Martin.
The Grant’s owner shared stories of customers’ hand-making masks to give to his employees.
“For me, this has been a real lesson in what it really means in a community to be a community grocery store,” said Martin. “The community really has rallied behind all frontline workers that are out there.”
Transactions up
Another grocery store that responded to questions is Goodsons’ Supermarket, which has three locations in Oceana, Welch and Pineville.
Goodsons’ co-owner Jeff Goodson said, “The average (grocery) transaction has increased. We’re dealing with not as many customers but higher purchases per trip.”
This store is also giving employees bonuses and protecting staff with PPE.
“We have purchased face shields for every employee in all three locations,” said co-owner Todd Goodson. “Employees are wearing gloves, and we have placed signs (in our stores) for social distancing to keep customers six feet apart.”
The store says it’s continuously sanitizing and cleaning around the clock to keep everyone safe.
While cash flow may be increasing at stores like Goodsons’, Jeff Goodson says they are reinvesting profits into masks, gloves and anything they can to protect their employees.
“We’ll spend whatever we have to, to protect our employees and customers and keep them as safe as possible,” Todd Goodson said.
All of the grocery stores The Register-Herald spoke with this week emphasized how appreciative they are of their staff.
Jeff Goodson sums it up: “They have taken care of a lot of people and put themselves at a lot of risk doing this,” he said. “In my eyes they’re superheroes.”
Taking temperature
Rick’s Supermarket in Glen Daniel has been a staple in Raleigh County for more than 40 years. Due to COVID-19, Rick’s is doing something it’s never had to do before.
At the start of each workday, employees are having their temperature taken when they arrive to work to check for the possibility of the coronavirus.
Rick’s can be added to the list of stores that said they don’t know when trucks will arrive with new products.
“For the most part we have pretty good stock,” said Rick’s co-owner Robin Jarrell.
The store has placed limits of one item per customer on things like toilet paper, cases of water and paper towels, to help keep things in stock for more customers.
“Hoarding has caused this problem,” Jarrell said.
Jarrell says in these new pandemic times, whenever her store places an order, she doesn’t know what merchandise the distribution center will actually ship.
She’s also getting used to distribution delays with trucks arriving at varying hours.
But the employees at Rick’s Supermarket have stepped up, she said.
“We’re closed every Sunday,” Jarrell said. “When trucks show up on a Sunday or weird hours like 6 a.m. on a Sunday, we’ve had several employees come in and don’t say a word. They just come in. Our employees have been fantastic.”
Multiple strategies
Kroger did not reply to a request for a media interview and Walmart said it would not grant one at this time, but Walmart did send an email response.
Casey Staheli, senior manager of national media relations for Walmart, told The Register-Herald that Walmart has implemented many strategies in its COVID-19 response. Among them is promoting social distancing.
“Stores will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity,” Walmart said in the press release found on its website.
In the past two weeks, Walmart locations in Beckley, MacArthur and Fayetteville have all placed signage on floors reminding customers to distance themselves from others.
They’ve also created makeshift shopping cart paths outside the stores forcing customers to use a single entrance and form lines during peak hours.
“Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a '1-out-1-in' basis,” according to Walmart’s website.
In addition to social distancing measures, Walmart says it’s also taking additional precautions to ensure the health and safety of associates and customers, such as installing sneeze guards, putting social distancing decals in the store, and updating leave policies for employees.
Walmart and affiliated wholesaler Sam’s have also implemented special hours to accommodate senior citizen shoppers to limit their exposure to COVID-19.