CHARLESTON – Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) Sec. Austin Caperton held a virtual ceremony to announce the recommendation of 12 projects that will utilize $27,196,483 in federal grant funding for economic development of abandoned mine land sites across the state.
The grants, provided through the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE), are administered by the WVDEP’s Office of Abandoned Mine Lands. The recipients applied for the grant funding earlier this year and were each considered by a committee of representatives from the WVDEP, West Virginia Department of Commerce, West Virginia Department of Transportation, and the Governor’s Office.
The economic development projects must be located on or adjacent to mine sites that ceased operations prior to the signing of the Surface Mine Control and Reclamation Act (SMCRA) on August 3, 1977.
OSMRE must give final approval of the projects and amounts awarded.
Regional projects include are as follows:
Fayette County
Oak Hill Sanitary Board - Minden Sanitary Sewer System Rehabilitation, $1,500,000, upgrading existing sewer lines, pumping stations, and sanitary collection system.
McDowell County
Renaissance Village in McDowell County, $1,000,000, aiding in the construction of a housing facility for teachers. The proposed facility will also have space available for commercial use.
Raleigh County
— Harper Eccles Sewer Extension Project, $7,647,398, providing approximately three miles of public sewer to residents along Route 3 in Raleigh County.
— Rhodell Water Service Upgrade Project, $2,125,000, constructing approximately three miles of public water service to residents along Route 33 in Raleigh County.
—White Oak Waterline Extension Project, $1,319,050, providing approximately 19,750 linear feet of public water service to residents along the border of Raleigh and Summers counties.
WYOMING COUNTY
Brenton and Baileysville Waterline Extension Project, $4,500,000, providing water service to 254 customers, Baileysville Elementary and Middle School, along with a potential expansion of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail.