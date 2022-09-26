Gov. Jim Justice warned voters against approving Amendment 2 in the November general election during an appearance Monday in Beckley, calling the amendment risky and saying it would jeopardize West Virginia’s future.
If passed, Amendment 2 would allow current and future lawmakers to reduce the machinery and inventory tax and to eliminate the property tax on vehicles.
As a former outspoken supporter of eliminating the machinery and inventory tax, Justice is now throwing his weight behind eliminating the personal income tax as an alternative to Amendment 2.
“There was one point in time when I said get rid of the machinery and inventory tax, (but) two or three things have happened since then, though. I would have never believed there was a chance on God's Earth that we could actually be on a pathway to get rid of the personal income tax in West Virginia,” he said. “... If we had no income tax here, honestly we would absolutely grow like you can’t imagine.”
Justice said his Beckley appearance is just the start of his statewide campaign to educate and persuade voters to side with him in opposition of Amendment 2, though he made a similar appearance in Wheeling on Friday.
Officials from the Raleigh County Commission as well as the Raleigh County Board of Education were in attendance Tuesday. Both have made statements in the past against Amendment 2 as property taxes are a main funder to both the county and public-school systems across the state.
While playing up the hurt that would be felt at the local level should Amendment 2 pass, Justice said those who stand to benefit from its passage are large corporations.
“Amendment 2 is designed, and the beneficiaries of Amendment 2 are big corporations for the most part,” he said. “Amendment 2 completely leaves out the working everyday people of the state, and Amendment 2 is a bet that more people will come and create businesses here.”
He added that large corporations that are choosing to locate in West Virginia are not asking for the tax cuts proposed in Amendment 2, adding that a cut to the personal income tax would be more beneficial to businesses and their employees.
Justice also said lawmakers chose to tack on the elimination of the property tax on vehicles with the machinery and inventory tax just as a way to get votes.
Del. Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, was among the dozens who gathered Monday at Jim Word Memorial Park in Beckley to hear Justice speak as well as catch a glimpse of Babydog, who made an appearance at the close of Justice’s remarks.
Steele, who is in favor of Amendment 2, said he came to better understand the reason behind Justice’s change of heart.
“It's discouraging to see something like that, but maybe it's something, based on what we hear today, that we can come to a better understanding of what the issue is and address it before the election because I think by and large this is something that most people do want is to not pay personal property taxes on their vehicle,” he said.
Marie Hamrick, who’s on the Raleigh County Board of Education, said she was glad Justice was shedding a light on Amendment 2.
“Defeating Amendment 2 is so important to cities and counties and school systems,” Hamrick said.
Hamrick said if Amendment 2 passes, Raleigh County Schools stands to lose close to $7 million from its excess levy and $1 million from its regular levy.
Hamrick said the loss of these funds could require cuts to staff as well as funding for the library, youth museum, sports and the arts.
As a whole, Justice said counties will lose roughly $550 million from the passage of Amendment 2. It is said that those funds will be backfilled with funds from the state, but the Senate and the House have yet to agree on a plan to do so.
Raleigh County Commissioner Greg Duckworth said he agreed with Justice’s position and hoped his information campaign would help to better inform voters about the local impacts of Amendment 2.
He added that while the idea of eliminating the property tax on vehicles may sound enticing, it could be at a greater cost to West Virginia residents.
“Other taxes are going to have to go up,” Duckworth said. “Nobody knows what that is yet. But it's just not as simple as we take that away and we’re all good."
Duckworth said he also doesn’t think it’s a smart idea to leave the finances for the counties solely in the changing hands of state legislators.
“I always feel like the closer you keep the money to the people, the more efficient it’s going to be,” he said. “I think the Legislature is – they're making commitments for future legislators that haven’t been elected yet.”
After hearing Justice’s remarks, Steele said he was glad to hear Justice acknowledge his previous support for eliminating the machinery and inventory tax.
Although they are ultimately on opposite sides with regard to Amendment 2, Steele said he did agree with Justice in his opposition of a Senate-proposed plan to backfill the county budget for lost revenue.
“I do not agree with the Senate's plan that causes us to get into a revenue sharing arrangement with the counties,” he said. “... If they have a constitutional source of revenue, it needs to be replaced with a different source. As a personal philosophy, I believe in consumption tax rather than a property or income tax is more equitable for people.”
Steele and Justice were also in sync in thinking that it would be unwise to create a system in which counties become dependent on the state’s income to fund their own.
Having announced a surplus of more than $1 billion for the previous fiscal year, which ended June 30, Justice said that relying on these funds to make up for what Amendment 2 is taking away would be a mistake.
“It is a hell of a risk,” Justice said. “And not only that, I'm gonna have to have real life surpluses or real life growth over and over and over and over, or I'm not gonna be able to give it back because if I don't have the guaranteed growth that we're factoring in, I won't be able to give it back.”
Steele said his support for Amendment 2 is based on data that he’s seen which shows that the average taxpayer would find the most relief from eliminating the personal property tax rather than eliminating the income tax.
“If you're a single mom making 45, 50 grand a year and you’ve got a 2017 Kia Sportage, you're having to (write) a check for $500 for that car, or $400 for that car every year, and that's not something that you're always prepared for when things come up,” Steele said. “When I looked at it, I looked at what is the most relief that we can provide to the average taxpayer ... and to me it’s their personal property (tax). Most of them are paying as much if not more in personal property tax than income tax.”
