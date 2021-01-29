Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Matt Irby as Acting West Virginia State Tax Commissioner.
His appointment is effective Friday.
In August 2020, Irby was appointed as Deputy Tax Commissioner. For the past six years, Irby has served as the Director of the Tax Account Administration Division.
He previously served as the Legal Division’s Technical Unit Supervisor. He has also worked for the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy and for Legal Aid of West Virginia.
Irby has also served as an Administrative Law Judge at the West Virginia Office of Tax Appeals and as an attorney for the State Tax Department. He has nearly two decades of public service experience.