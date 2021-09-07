Justice appoints Cole to WVSOM board

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Thomas Cole to the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) Board of Governors, the body that oversees the financial, business and educational policies under which the school operates.
The new board member’s appointment became effective Aug. 9.
Cole is the owner of eight businesses with 12 locations and more than 150 employees. Those businesses are Cole Chevrolet-Cadillac, Cole Collision Center, Cole Truck Parts, Cole Auto Outlet, Hometown Service Center, Citizens Building Supply, The RailYard and Mac Contractors.
Cole earned an associate degree from Northwood University in automotive marketing. He has been heavily involved in his community as a Paul Harris Fellow for the Bluefield Rotary Club, the mayor of Bluefield from 2013 to 2017, past president of The Wade Center, past chairman of the West Virginia Auto and Truck Dealers Association, and was named a Class of 2009 Young Gun by West Virginia Executive magazine.
He lives with his family in Bluefield, W.Va.