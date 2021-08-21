Discovering a piece of art or furniture to inspire a living space can feel like a happy piece of luck, but “serendipity” is a perfect plan at Consign and Design Furniture Studio.
The design studio at 580 Ragland Road in Beckley is the latest venture of Jennifer Bowling, who has owned parent company Perfectly Planned since 2010. For the past 11 years, Bowling has helped clients along the East Coast to organize their lives at home and work – from interior design, workplace team building and brand development to property management and lifestyle organization, through Perfectly Planned.
Consign and Design Furniture Studio enhances Bowling’s mission of organization and design.The studio is offering high-end furniture and artwork at below-market prices, along with design and restoration services.
“Consigned and new furniture is the pillar of the new venture," said Bowling, who grew up locally and has been named to the West Virginia State Journal’s Generation Next: 40 Under 40. “Offering quality furniture at an affordable price is a great thing for our southern West Virginian community.
“I could not be prouder to call myself a lifelong West Virginian.”
Furniture restoration and home design services are Bowling’s passion and will be a large part of this expanding venture, she added.
The studio has $150,000 of inventory in used and new furniture for a grand opening in September.
The showpiece is a $10,000 wooden table that is over 200 years old. The table, which is being consigned by a business, will be on exhibit and available for purchase to guests at the grand opening.
Also on display will be custom-made 86-inch barn doors, made of iron and ore.
"We will build those, custom, for people’s home," said Bowling.
She added that she is pleased to offer a “breathtaking” folding screen that would be very expensive but is being sold for an affordable price and an office suite of bookcase, desk, file cabinet and chair.
Custom-painted artwork by local artist Sharon Mahaffey, who is also a consignor at Consign and Design Furniture Studio, will be shown and available for sale.
The venue also is home to the B.B. Paint Studio, named after Bowling's mother, Barbara Bowling, whom Bowling credits with her fortitude.
She added that she will also provide organizational and design services for new homeowners and those who want to create a different living space.
“If you have recently bought a home, but you’re not happy with the amount of organization space or the layout,” said Bowling, “(I)will work to make your new home into a dream home. I will provide a custom solution to whatever problem you’re having, and I will help implement that solution, as well.”
Bowling said that Consign and Design Furniture Studio is the first step. She added that she plans to have six locations within the next five years and 24 locations in 24 years.
Bowling’s father, the late Ron Bowling, owned a furniture business and was also well-known at John Eye Big Sandy Superstore. Thousands of customers relied on his expertise and taste.
Providing a safe and harmonious work environment for employees is central to Bowling's organization. She is currently hiring workers for customer service, delivery and warehouse positions.
“Creating a work environment that is harmonious, positive, safe and free of all forms of harassment, violence and nepotism is key to retention,” Bowling explained. “The world is quickly changing, and kindness changes everything.”
“Mentors matter,” she said. “As leaders, we can take this opportunity to grow a new generation of decision-makers to be their best.
“I have been fortunate to be mentored by several successful business owners over the last 12 years, and I want to pass it forward.”
The Ragland Road studio has 5,000 square feet of showrooms, with custom, consigned and new furnishings available for purchase.
The studio is accepting approved consignments by appointment.
The grand opening for Consign and Design Furniture Studio is Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Grayson Wills will perform live, and promotions and other fun will be offered.
More information on furniture and design services is available by calling the studio at 681-238-6212 or by emailing info@consignanddesignfurniturestudio.com.