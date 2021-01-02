William Dixon was delivering pizza when the seed was first planted.
“A lot of the people I worked with were from Arab countries and I noticed they would make these huge trips to get groceries,” he recalled. “They would travel three to four hours to go on these grocery runs because there was no place, let alone in West Virginia, but even in bordering states.”
It was just an observation at that time – not yet a business plan.
That wouldn’t come until a few years later when he met his future wife, Dipinti, a native of Nepal who was studying at what was then Mountain State University.
Dipinti was one of MSU’s many Nepali students, and, through her, Dixon quickly saw an opportunity.
“All of her friends were also making these massive trips to Charlotte and New Jersey for groceries,” he said. “So I got this idea after a while. It was like, ‘Holy smoke, this would be a good thing to get into. I’ve just got to figure out how to import things from other countries.’”
So he hit the streets of New York City, where he said he learned the “rules and regulations” and made important contacts with food importers.
“It took a lot of learning and a lot of time,” he said.
But it was the right time, he said.
“As soon as we opened the doors, we were slammed.”
The couple’s Taya & Abraham’s International Groceries in downtown Beckley celebrated its 10th anniversary in October.
“People automatically assume I’m Abraham and my wife is Taya,” Dixon said, with a laugh, explaining he and Dipinti named their downtown Beckley business after their children.
“We just started to go along with it after a while.”
It’s easier to smile and nod than to correct customers when lines are busy, which, he said, they often are.
The store features three main aisles with Russian (Slavic), Indian and Middle Eastern foods.
Now, instead of watching people travel outside of Beckley for food, he watches as they make long trips to Beckley.
“Every day, I have people who travel at least five hours to pick up groceries from my store,” he said, explaining people travel from Virginia, Ohio and throughout West Virginia.
Dixon said he has never been surprised by the popularity of the store.
“I always kind of expected (it would be popular),” Dixon said. “Maybe it’s because I had seen people travel (for groceries) for so many years.”
And although he said the customer base has always relied heavily on people like his wife who have settled in the area from other regions of the world, he said his store has found a large following with native-born southern West Virginians as well.
He attributes that to food channels and the internet.
“People are always interested in trying something new,” he said. “They watch travel channels and travel blogs and they come in looking for an ingredient.”
Taya & Abraham’s carries traditional American fare, too.
“We have a lot of people who live around here,” Dixon said, adding the store carries all the staples of a traditional grocery store. “We’ve got milk, eggs, bread, water, cereal, hot dogs, frozen foods, candy bars.”
And recently a hot food bar, too.
The main attraction of the bar, which features teas and specialty coffees and cappuccinos, is curry.
“It’s impressive,” Dixon said of the five to 10 types of curry made daily by Dipinti in the store’s industrial kitchen.
Lamb Rogan Josh, a yogurt-based curry, is the top seller, but he said goat curry, chicken tikka masala, and Aloo, a potato curry, are all popular.
“The curry does very well with the bar crowd on the weekends and with the lunch crowd during the weekdays,” he said.
The store also sells Baklava, a variety of cheesecakes, banana nut bread and hot cinnamon rolls.
And Taya & Abraham’s also includes a separate section with tobacco and vaping products and an array of CBD items.
“We have a large range of CBD products,” Dixon said of the products which he said are used by cancer patients, to treat arthritis and to help with sleep and anxiety. “That’s a big part of our customer base.”
Dixon said he’s experienced some shipping slowdowns since Covid-19 hit and was even forced to find a work-around when India stopped shipping items.
The business stayed steady through 2020 and even grew, he said. Plans are to open three warehouses for storing shipments and an American grocery store in Mount Hope in April.
“We were diversified enough that it didn’t affect our business at all,” he said of Covid. “We were very lucky.”
In addition to good customers, he attributes his success to commitment and good workers.
“We’ve had to work insane hours and we’ve had to hire the right people,” he said. “That’s important. We have a really good group of employees.”
