CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Humanities Council recently awarded 19 new grants to nonprofit organizations in West Virginia that support educational programming. The Humanities Council is the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, and serves West Virginia through grants and direct programs in the humanities, budgeting over $800,000 for such projects each year. Major grants are designed for projects requesting over $1,500 and up to $20,000, and are awarded twice annually. Minigrants, designed for projects requesting $1,500 or less, are awarded four times per year. The next Humanities Council minigrant deadline is June 1 and the next major grant deadline is September 1.
Regional grants included:
· Greenbrier Historical Society (Greenbrier County), North House 200 Exhibit
· Mountain Resources Conservation and Development Council (Raleigh County), Sandy Creek Expedition Tour Signs
· Rural Free Delivery, Inc. (Monroe County), Evaluation and Validation of “Cass: The Play” from an historical perspective, planning and play performance