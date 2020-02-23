philadelphia — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded more than $14 million to make major capital improvements to public housing properties in West Virginia. The funding is part of $2.7 billion awarded to public housing authorities in the nation.
“These grants are enabling public housing authorities to modernize and preserve their housing stock in communities across West Virginia at a time when there is a critical need for decent, safe affordable housing,” said Joe DeFelice, regional administrator of HUD’s Mid-Atlantic Region.
HUD’s Capital Fund Program offers annual funding to approximately 2,900 public housing authorities to build, repair, renovate and/or modernize the public housing in their communities. Housing authorities use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to replace old plumbing and electrical systems.
To help provide residents with decent, safe and sanitary housing and respond to the growing demand for affordable rental housing, HUD uses the Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD), a comprehensive strategy that complements the Capital Fund Program. RAD offers a long-term solution to preserve and enhance the country’s affordable housing stock, including leveraging public and private funding to make critically needed improvements.
For more than 75 years, the federal government has been investing billions of dollars in developing and maintaining public housing, including providing critical support through Capital Fund grants.
Awards in this region include:
West Virginia total - $14,622,760
Housing Authority of Mingo County - $105,109
Housing Authority of Raleigh County - $120,037
Housing Authority of the City of Beckley - $523,109
Housing Authority of the City of Bluefield - $379,121
Housing Authority of the City of Mount Hope - $320,713
Housing Authority of the City of Williamson - $556,037