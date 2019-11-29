Hope Cunningham is joining the Grist Real Estate team.
“It is gratifying to witness the growth of Grist Real Estate working alongside a dedicated team who contributes to propel us into the future. Cunningham is a first class professional and it's my great honor to work with her. She works hard to know the market and goes the extra mile to help her clients. She is an excellent choice for anyone looking to buy or sell in the Greenbrier Valley," said Paul Grist, broker and owner.
Cunningham will provide real estate services for buyers and sellers. She worked for a real estate attorney for … year. There, she gained valuable experience preparing deed, title and closing documents. She is tech-savvy and her ongoing branding efforts through the integration of social media marketing is ramping up her career as an agent.
“I am excited to be part of a team that strives to offer streamlined, efficient, creative real estate services” Cunningham, Realtor, said.
As West Virginia resident for more than a decade-and-a-half, Cunningham is enthusiastic about Lewisburg and the Greenbrier Valley. She especially appreciates Grist Real Estate Associates’ dedication to serving the community by aiding local nonprofits and sponsoring charity events and she looks forward to being involved.
Cunningham has been married for 14+ years and has four amazing children that are very active in local sports, band and even the military. She enjoys exploring all the events that Lewisburg has to offer. Her motto in life is “Love where you Live.”