Jason and Angela Young, the owners of White Oak Bee Company in Raleigh County, have taken their idea for a unique start-up business and brought it to life.
Think honeybees meets coffee.
The couple began selling honey-roasted coffee and honey products from their White Oak home in early 2019.
Today, the niche coffee made with homegrown honey has proved to be a hit.
But this is a side business for the Youngs, who work with schoolchildren by day. Jason drives a school bus in Raleigh County and Angela is a teacher at Shady Spring Middle School.
In their free time, the White Oak couple has always enjoyed roasting their own coffee.
In addition to perfecting their morning brew, Jason developed an interest in bees after getting involved in gardening and learning about pollination.
He then took a class with the Raleigh County Beekeepers Cooperative Association, which prompted him to purchase his first two beehives.
“I didn’t really think about it as a business at that time,” he said. “After that first season, I learned about the Appalachian Bee Collective and they started offering a class locally here in Beckley.”
At the same time, the Youngs were regularly roasting coffee on a whirly pot on their stove at home and sharing it with friends.
But people liked their coffee so much, a few became customers and started buying it.
Eventually the couple realized they needed to make a decision to either keep it as a hobby or try it out as a business.
“We decided to do something that was a little bit different than other beekeepers," Jason said. "So, we thought, 'Why can’t we bring our love for coffee and beekeeping together?'"
So they did a trial run last December, selling their pilot coffee in decorative Mason jars — just in time for Christmas — to family and friends.
“From there, we kept building it into a business,” he said, explaining they quickly upgraded from their small whirly pot to a commercial small-batch coffee roaster.
They also started a business Facebook page and created a Shopify website to take credit card transactions.
White Oak Bee Company launched in January 2019.
When the website opened, Jason said they didn't know how far it would reach and the couple said they were content being a small, local "mom and pop" business.
But orders started coming in quickly.
“When we got our first sale on the website, it was really exciting,” Jason said. “If I remember correctly, the first one we shipped was to the Charleston area. Then we shipped to Maryland, Tennessee, and Kentucky."
“I know it’s gone as far as Africa.”
The couple keeps approximately 20 hives in their home-based business and expect to produce about 500 pounds of honey this year.
Today, White Oak Bee Company sells raw honey and honeybee products such as beeswax lip balm. They also sell a variety of freshly roasted coffee including their signature Appalachian Honey Bean.
“It’s smooth and subtly sweet,” Jason said of the coffee roasted in raw honey with hints of chocolate.
Another popular choice, he said, is the Coal Miner.
"It’s our darkest roast." he said. "It's an excellent choice for espresso or cold brew iced coffee. It also has dark chocolate notes and has a bold and rich flavor.”
The business always keeps two to three single-origin coffees on hand based on the growing season to make sure it's offering the freshest coffee possible.
One of its regulars is the medium-to-dark roast Guatemalan coffee.
“When you buy coffee from a store, you’re not getting the freshest coffee possible," Jason said. "We pride ourselves on the fact that our coffee is made to order. Or roasted within the same week."
• • •
White Oak Bee Company sells whole beans or ground, whichever the customer prefers.
The Youngs use a fluid bed roaster for roasting, which Jason says is a process through which the coffee is roasted using air.
“It’s similar to an air popcorn maker. It’s just a commercial-style roaster,” he said. “It creates a smoother cup of coffee that’s less bitter. A lot of our customers say they stopped using cream and sugar because they find it's smoother and easier to drink without it.”
The Youngs, who recently extracted the fall harvest, reflected on how far they’ve come since they opened White Oak Bee Company.
"As my wife and I were bottling up some honey, I looked at her and said, 'Can you believe we’re doing this?'" Jason said, explaining the business has exceeded their expectations. "Coffee has been something we wanted to create a business out of for a very long time. We always had a dream of opening a coffee shop," he said.
"We’re really excited to see where it goes. Our hope is one day we can invest in it full time.”
For more information, visit White Oak Bee Company on Facebook or at www.whiteoakbee.com.