The West Virginia Hive, a business development accelerator for southern West Virginia, formally opened its new offices, business hub and coworking space at 205 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley with a Friday, Oct. 16, ribbon-cutting celebration featuring leaders from the agencies that helped make this project possible.
The newly renovated facility is in a Tax Cuts and Jobs Act designated Opportunity Zone.
Judy Moore, director of the West Virginia Hive, said two USDA grants and a U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration grant were catalysts for the new business development accelerator.
The West Virginia Hive has served 306 businesses and helped launch 44 businesses in its service area. It is currently assisting 79 clients with business advising and technical assistance support on business modeling, financing, human resources, marketing and other services.
The Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and the administrator of the Country Roads Angel Network.