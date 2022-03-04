A Fayette County business trusted by southern West Virginia families since 1915 has a new owner.
Beckley native Jonathan Wood purchased Tyree Funeral Home in January, becoming only the fourth owner in the history of the 122-year-old business.
Wood purchased the funeral home following the death of 94-year-old Joseph Tyree in 2020.
He had, since 2015, worked under Tyree, whose grandfather founded the business.
Wood said he decided to purchase the business because of a commitment to the community.
“Tyree is part of the community,” he said. “I really like being part of the community here, helping the families we serve and providing them with the best possible service they deserve.”
Wood, 35, explained Tyree was opened in Maynor in Raleigh County in 1915. Two years later, it relocated to Pax in Fayette County and then moved again to Oak Hill in 1927.
Today, Tyree has locations in Oak Hill and Mount Hope.
Though Wood grew up in the funeral business, he didn’t know until college that it would also be his future.
He was enrolled in nursing school at Bluefield State College when he began helping his father, David Wood, the manager of Tankersley Funeral Home in Mullens.
“I got to help my dad with embalming and I went to class the next day and switched to get a business degree and decided to go to mortuary school,” he said, explaining both he and his sister Brianna, who works with their father, graduated from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science in 2015.
Following graduation, he briefly worked for a funeral home in Sistersville before taking the position at Tyree.
“I wanted to come home and make a name for myself,” he said of why he returned.
Wood said he takes care of families from the start of the planning process until the end of the cremation or service.
“We help the family as much as we can,” he said. “We take care of everything they need and they can call us at any time.”
Though Wood recognizes that the families who call upon Tyree’s services are grieving, he said his job is not difficult as he feels it is his responsibility to provide much-needed assistance.
“It kind of brings me joy to know that I can help someone else out in their time of need and they can rely on me to take away some of the stress from it,” he said. “You should always have compassion for families and I try to treat every family as though they were my own.”
Tyree, Wood said, offers traditional and same-day services and also pre-planning services.
“Pre-need” services, through which individuals visit, pay for and decide the details of their own services, are growing in popularity, Wood said.
“When someone passes away, their family knows their wishes because it was all written down in a pre-need,” he said.
Wood said he is looking forward to not only growing Tyree Funeral Home but also to making sure to continue the same values and traditions as established by the Tyree family.
“I just want to continue the legacy,” he said. “I want to keep the tradition alive and show the same comfort and kindness to each and every family we serve.”
Tyree Funeral Home is located at 999 Jones Ave. in Oak Hill and 701 Hwy. 21 in Mount Hope.
The Mount Hope location is used only for services, but Wood said the office in Oak Hill has a staff member on-site 24 hours a day.
Contact Tyree Funeral Home at 304-469-3351.
