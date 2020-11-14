The Hinton Area Foundation (HAF) has received an allocation of $39,000 in West Virginia state tax credits through the Neighborhood Investment Program. This program gives donors an opportunity to receive half of their donation back in the form of state tax credits; some people call this opportunity “a half-price sale on philanthropy.”
The Neighborhood Investment Program was established in 1997 by the West Virginia Legislature to encourage charitable giving to local nonprofit organizations. It is administered by the West Virginia Development Office, and both businesses and individuals who donate $500 or more to HAF (or any other participating public charity) can reduce what they owe in West Virginia state taxes by half the amount of their gift. A minimum donation of $500 allows the donor to subtract $250 from their state tax liability and still use the full $500 as a charitable deduction on their federal return. Donations of at least $500 and no more than $100,000 to existing HAF funds are eligible for the NIP tax credit program. Or donors may establish a new Endowment Fund of their own to qualify for tax credits.
The credits will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. An endowed fund can be established with a minimum gift of $10,000, which would garner a $5,000 state tax credit plus the federal tax deduction. Considering both state and federal benefits, the actual cost of donating $10,000 to start a new endowed fund at HAF can be less than $3,500.
“These credits must be used for donations made or pledged after Aug. 31, 2020, and before Feb. 15, 2021,” according to Executive Director Myra Hogan. Donors may contact the HAF office to make a formal written pledge that will reserve credits for a gift to be made by Feb. 15, 2021.
Contact Myra Hogan or Colleen Hannah at the HAF office, 304-309-5502, for further information or to reserve tax credits.