The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded $22,161,110 to 28 health centers in West Virginia as part of a historic U.S. response to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Health center awardees in West Virginia may use these funds to help their communities detect coronavirus; prevent, diagnose, and treat COVID-19; and maintain or increase health capacity and staffing levels to address this public health emergency.
The President recently signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, into law. This unprecedented legislation helped to secure the resources needed to keep Americans safe from the coronavirus. HRSA is making these vital health center investments available immediately, as they are a key element of the nation’s public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
HRSA funds nearly 1,400 health centers that operate in nearly 13,000 locations nationwide. Health centers deliver care to the nation’s most vulnerable individuals and families, including people experiencing homelessness, agricultural workers, residents of public housing, and our nation’s veterans. Led by patient-majority boards, these health centers provide affordable, accessible, and quality primary health care to over 28 million people a year, regardless of their ability to pay.