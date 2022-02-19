Frequently, those out and about and limited on time have little choice than to make a quick stop at a fast food restaurant when in search of a bite to eat.
That’s why Brandie Campbell recently opened Beckley Blend, a nutrition club located in the Beckley Crossing Shopping Center.
“Everywhere there’s a fast food restaurant, we need a nutrition club that offers healthy, fast food,” the nutrition coach said. “So people can come in to the nutrition club and order healthy meal replacement shakes instead of going through a fast food drive-thru where they’re getting too many calories, carbs and food that’s unhealthy.”
Beckley Blend offers customers a variety of meal replacement shakes and smoothies using Herbalife products.
Campbell, a native of Byram, Miss., began working with the nutrition company, which she said offers “science-grade nutrition,” nine years ago. She decided to set up shop in Beckley at the suggestion of a friend.
“A friend of mine back home who grew up here and still has family here mentioned (Beckley) didn’t have any nutrition clubs,” she explained. “She said there wasn’t anywhere in the area where a person could get something healthy on-the-go like this.”
So Campbell visited the area, met her friend’s family and decided to give it a shot.
“It felt like home,” she said. “I found the perfect spot and decided to take a leap of faith.”
Though Campbell refers to Beckley Blend as a nutrition club, no memberships are required or even offered to customers, as they can simply come in and order as they please.
“We have products for everybody,” she said, explaining the menu includes healthy meal replacement shakes, a range of herbal and energy blend drinks, pre-workout drinks, post-workout drinks, protein iced coffee, collagen drinks, drinks for nursing mothers and drinks for children.
Campbell said she and other employees can also assist customers in developing a healthy meal plan using Herbalife products.
“They (customers) explain what their typical daily diet is like and we help them make positive choices,” she said, adding the plans — which can help customers lose or gain weight — “help people feel better, have more energy and just become healthier.”
In addition to a variety of on-the-go shakes and smoothies, Campbell said Beckley Blend also allows customers to purchase products to make their own meals at home.
“If someone can’t make it here every day or wants to make it for themselves, they can do that,” she said. “The nutrition club is just a way for us to help people use our products on-the-go, when maybe they wouldn’t take the time to make a shake or a smoothie for themselves every day. “
Though only open a few weeks, Campbell said the response has been encouraging.
“Everybody has loved it,” she said. “We have customers who are coming in daily and really getting great results.”
Campbell said she looks forward to watching the business grow and is excited to assist customers with their nutrition concerns.
“I just want to help impact this community and help people get healthier,” she said. “We’re just here to spread good nutrition.
“If someone is looking for something new and healthy and delicious to increase their energy and daily nutrition, they should come in.”
Beckley Blend, at 408 Beckley Crossing Shopping Center, is open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
