Harvey Dental Studio welcoming dentist from California

Harvey Dental Studio in Beckley is welcoming a new dentist to its team.
Dr. Alexander Kent Daniele, D.D.S., says he hopes to provide rural West Virginia with the best dental experience he can.
A native of San Diego, Calif., Daniele graduated from the West Virginia University School of Dentistry in 2018, after conducting his rural rotations with Dr. Greg. T Harvey for two months. He said not only did he grow close with Harvey during that time, he gained a large amount of respect for him, leading him to start his career path as a dentist in Beckley.
“He was not only great to work with but was an excellent teacher and mentor to me due to his long career in dentistry and extensive knowledge,” Daniele said. “I never forgot my experience here and therefore decided to reach out to him to work for him. Although I have only been here a few months so far, my experience both at the practice and in Beckley has been exceptional.”
Before graduating from dental school, Daniele studied Quantitative Economics at Tufts University in Boston, where he originally thought he was going to pursue a career in finance and banking. However, toward the latter part of his undergraduate degree, he started to have a change of heart about finance, he said.
“I was always very close to my personal dentist back home in San Diego and when I told him I no longer wanted to do finance, he started to talk to me about dentistry,” Daniele said. “He took me under his wing, letting me shadow him and learn about dentistry. It was during that time I developed an interest and passion for it.”
Daniele hopes to share all he has learned in school with his new patients in West Virginia, including new techniques to help patients in the long run, including treating cavities much earlier on than what dentists have been able to in the past.
Although dentists could always detect cavities early on, there wasn’t always a way to go about treating them until they were large enough to justify a filling other than highly encouraging the patient to brush and floss every day, he said.
“Now we can treat cavities in the very early stages with a special medicine called Silver Diamine Fluoride,” he said. “All we have to do is place a little medicine on some floss and proceed to floss the area where the cavity is.”
This is just one of the many techniques Daniele is excited to share with his patients, and he says he hopes to make new connections with others in the Beckley area.
To make an appointment with Daniele, call 304-253-0506.
