Ricky Richmond’s lengthy work day normally begins with his 5:20 a.m. weekday drive to collect his first group of students on Raleigh County school bus No. 49.
Richmond is one of the many around the nation who toil at primary jobs in addition to doing their part to keep a family farm going. Richmond, 49, says he’s been around farming “all my life basically. I grew up on my grandparents’ family farm.”
Richmond, his parents, Ray and Dana, his wife, Juanita, five children and an uncle have remained involved in farming over the years. They currently have about 15 beef cattle, a number which will double when calves arrive. They also grow and sell hay from their nearly 120-acre farm, which is parceled off in small tracts in Crow, Raleigh County.
Like many farmers, Richmond also falls back on his other job to help bolster the family’s financial bottom line and keep the farm viable.
“Yes, I would say the majority of them have (an) off-farm job,” said David Richmond, the Raleigh/Summers County agent for WVU Extension Service, who is no relation to Ricky Richmond. “Retirement and insurance comes with off-farms jobs, so that is a plus, and also traditionally off-farm jobs are more lucrative in salary.”
Ricky Richmond’s bus driving job, one he started in 1992, also features a midday vocational run. He takes a final run to take students home, with the route ending at about 4:20 p.m.
Then, he makes the short drive home, catches his breath and launches into his evening farm chores.
“I start as soon as I get home,” Richmond said. Dinner often doesn’t come until 8 p.m. or later.
Other family members help with the workload, as well.
“My dad takes care of a lot,” he said, and Juanita, who also works a job outside the home, and the children have all done their share of work over the years. Son Brody is the lone child still at home, and he has a cow and raises pigs and is involved in the Shady Spring High FFA (Future Farmers of America). All of the children have participated in farm activities and the FFA over the years, Richmond said.
He explained in recent years he and family members were involved in a calf pool through WVU Extension. In that endeavor, the livestock of all farmers participating must be treated in the same fashion, in relation to vaccinations and other areas, and they are distributed via a board sale at a designated drop-off point. In part because of the hours associated with his bus driving duties, Richmond says participation in that activity has been put on the back burner for the family recently.
Ricky Richmond also worked for Kroger from 1986 to 2008. “I’ve always had to work 2-3 jobs.”
For the Richmond family, farming is “a way of life,” he stressed. “We enjoy it. There’s a lot of long hours, but a lot of good times.”
Farm-related activities like traveling to cattle sales in locales such as Narrows, Va., have provided the family good chances to bond over the years, Richmond said.
“It does get overwhelming at times,” he admits while discussing the workload. And, yes, money from the outside jobs has to be utilized to prop up the farm during some years that are leaner than others.
Richmond and his wife both say opportunities exist for small farmers to continue along their paths.
“There’s a lot out there if you’re willing to go and take advantage of it,” he said. “The USDA has good programs,” as does the Southern Soil Conservation District. Also, farmers can avail themselves of courses or services offered by WVU Extension and other agencies such as Farm Credit of the Virginias.
Moving forward, the Richmonds and fellow farmers must – as always – concern themselves with natural resource management, which helps form the basis of agricultural businesses. Utilizing the land to get the most benefit without destroying or depleting it is crucial, they say. Also, encroaching developments are of concern in the protection of local farm lands.
The Richmonds point out that farming is “about meeting needs and having a purer way of life. It’s not just the needs of your family, but the needs of a community.”
A bonus for small farms is their ability to adapt, according to Ricky Richmond.
“Niche markets are a strong point of small farms. As people’s tastes and needs change, so can the small farm. They can still provide a quality product that you know is locally sourced. It’s this diversity that is giving small farms an appeal to beginning farmers.”
l l l
“I don’t have any hard and fast numbers that show an increase or decline (in number of farms), but from personal experience I see an increased interest in small farm production, especially in the vegetable crops and niche markets,” says WVU Extension’s David Richmond. “I think a lot of this is the national healthy living movement where people are inquiring more as to where their food comes from and what goes into producing it.”
About farm operations maintaining their way, he said, “We all know that it is very hard to get rich farming but there are opportunities to make supplemental income or a decent living from farms.”
Of farming’s relation to the state’s economic picture as a whole, he said, “Yes, small farms are the backbone of farms in southern West Virginia. Over 47 percent of the farms produce less than $2,500 yearly, so it is mainly supplemental but still adds to the local economy.
“The majority of the farmers in southern West Virginia counties work an off-farm job and use agriculture to supplement their income.”
Richmond says “several programs through the USDA are designed for small farms.” One example, he said, is the “high tunnel cost share program in order to help install high tunnels for season extension so they can grow produce and sell at farmer markets.”
As to the drawbacks or benefits for someone who is operating a small farm, or considering getting into the field, Richmond says, “A few would be capital start-up for equipment and land, even though they don’t need much of either, (they) still have to have the basics.”
“Another drawback is marketing,” he said. And farmers “must be able to produce enough agricultural product to grow your buyer base and supply them regularly.”
Certain types of farming are more prevalent in certain counties, Richmond said.
“In Raleigh County, we are basically small fruits and vegetables, backyard farmers with some production agriculture in the county, which mainly include beef cattle and hay production,” the extension agent and county program coordinator said. “In Summers County, we see an increase in production farms with a lot more beef cattle farms and hay production, but we also have some vegetable and fruit production that occurs.”
● ● ●
Crescent Gallagher, MPA, the communications director/legislative liaison for the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, says that, while the number of farms in the Mountain State hasn’t risen or fallen dramatically in the past couple of decades, farms are still of major importance to the state’s economic picture.
“Over the last several decades, the number of farms has stayed relatively flat in West Virginia,” Gallagher said in an email. “In 2017, there were 23,600 farms averaging 155 acres. Compare that to 2007 (23,600 farms averaging 157 acres), and 1997 (21,500 farms averaging 172 acres), the numbers are similar.”
According to Gallagher, the USDA considers a small farm any agricultural operation that has $350,000 in gross farm income or less. In West Virginia, that encompasses around 93 percent of all farms. “West Virginia actually leads the nation in small, family-owned farms,” he said.
“Small farms are the lifeblood of the agricultural community in West Virginia,” Gallagher noted. “In total, agriculture contributes $800 million to the West Virginia economy. Combine that with forestry operations, that number jumps to $5 billion.
“Many people keep the agricultural heritage of our state alive by farming part-time or for pleasure. Several of the fairs and festivals celebrated around the state are centered around these activities.”
Officials hope steps taken in recent years allow farms in West Virginia to continue with their contributions to the economy. “Commissioner (Kent) Leonhardt has worked with the Legislature to pass several changes to cottage food laws in recent years,” Gallagher said. “One allows for the sale of home baked goods. Another allowed the sale of acidified foods at farmers markets.
“We have also seen investments in the Veterans and Warriors to Agriculture program. Commissioner Leonhardt and the Legislature have worked to lessen the regulatory burden on the small farmer.”
What are the drawbacks and/or benefits for someone who is still operating a small farm, or considering getting into farming?
“Access to capital is the largest barrier to any new farmer,” he said. “Many loaning agents do not see the value in investing in these types of operations. Many farmers require these investments to get started. The payout for the investment is not necessarily worth it to many.
“There are opportunities for those interested in agriculture to find mentors or individuals looking to pass their farm down to someone. For many current farmers there may be market restraints or the lack of an heir to the operation. The benefit is giving back to your community, knowing where your food is being produced and contributing to the local food system. For many farmers, this is a passion.”
