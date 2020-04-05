calabasas, calif. — Harbor Freight Tools will open its new store in Summersville on Saturday, April 11, at 8 a.m.
The Summersville store, at 804 Northside Drive, is the eighth Harbor Freight Tools store in West Virginia. As a designated essential service, the store will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. It will resume its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends after the COVID-19 crisis has passed.
“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Summersville and all of Nicholas County,” said Nicholas Thrasher, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on Harbor Freight for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists — any tool user who cares about value.”
The store will stock a full selection of tools and accessories in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools (which come with a lifetime warranty) and much more. At 17,000 square feet, the stores are much easier to shop than the huge home centers, a press release noted.
During the COVID-19 crisis, all Harbor Freight stores have implemented more frequent cleaning and are following the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including social distancing to protect the health and safety of customers and associates. Any individual who has any COVID-19 symptoms is asked to shop on the website www.harborfreight.com rather than in stores.