Now that school is in full swing, so are the programs the chamber and Raleigh County Schools will be presenting for the benefit of students during the next several months.
It is important for the business community to be involved in the education of our children. Research shows that when schools, parents and the community are involved, it increases the rate of student success. The business community can assist by offering expertise, helping solve problems, mentoring, sharing information about potential careers, sponsorships and donations.
The first program we will present is the High School Symposium on Oct. 2, at the Academy of Careers and Technology. The symposium is organized for high school students to learn more about the process of developing and running a business. Students compete through a fast-paced workshop designed to introduce them to marketing, financing, teamwork and problem solving. This year’s program sponsor is the West Virginia Institute of Technology.
Next, we will work with the State Treasurer’s Office to present “Get a Life” programs for middle school students at Trap Hill on Oct. 9 and Shady Spring on Oct. 18. It is a great program that provides an opportunity to teach students about financial literacy and the importance of education and how they go hand-in-hand. Students are given an occupation making a certain amount of money based on their education and they must purchase the necessities of life, such as housing, cars, food, insurance, etc. Students quickly learn that the money usually runs out before they have been able to meet their needs. The students repeat the process with a better-paying job and typically they make smarter purchases and have a better understanding of finances and the importance of education at the end of the program.
Our annual Career Day programs are scheduled for Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. All Raleigh County eighth-grade students attend the program at Marquee Cinemas, where they have the opportunity to learn about different careers. Following the program, students are asked to write an essay on their chosen career. The essays are judged and two winners from each middle school and one overall winner are chosen. The Chamber sponsors an essay reception to recognize the winners.
We would like to thank all the dedicated business representatives who volunteer to help the Chamber and Raleigh County Schools execute these programs. It would not be possible without them!