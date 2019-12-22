Consultant Jon McCalmont with Parrish & Partners assured the Greenbrier County Airport Authority in August that “the stars are aligning” for federal funding to pay for a runway lighting rehabilitation project.
Last Monday, that alignment became fact when U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced Greenbrier Valley Airport would receive a $1,838,250 grant from the Department of Transportation (DOT).
The project calls for taxiway lighting to be replaced with LED fixtures and for the airport’s beacon to be replaced as well.
In the Dec. 16 announcement, Capito spoke about the importance of safety at the state’s smaller, rural airports.
“The safety of our West Virginia airports is paramount — for everything from tourism to everyday travel,” she said. “I’ve talked with Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao about the importance of federal funding for smaller, more rural airports, and I’m proud to see the Greenbrier (Valley) Airport benefit from DOT today.”
Manchin noted the key role airports play in economic development.
“Our airports in West Virginia are a vital source of economic activity in our state,” he said. “Air travel is critical for economic growth and our state’s tourism industry. That’s why I’m happy Greenbrier (Valley) Airport is receiving nearly $2 million in funding for reconstruction from the Department of Transportation.
“As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and a pilot myself, I will continue to fight for more funding for West Virginia’s airports to help continue to grow our economy and tourism in our state.”
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com