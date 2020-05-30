As southern West Virginia residents prepare for summer, those looking to purchase a new bicycle and others with bikes in need of a little TLC have a new option in Hammer Cycles in White Sulphur Springs.
Lewisburg resident Max Hammer opened his aptly named business on April 30 in an effort, he says, to fill what he believes is a need in an area known for its outdoor attractions.
“We had sort of a shop/service desert in this area,” he says. “We’re the southern terminus of the Greenbrier River Trail, and that attracts a lot of people to our community to go for a bike ride, but (there was) no bike shop.”
Hammer, who began competitive mountain bike racing as a child in Arizona and continues to ride today, says he originally drew up the business plan for his shop years ago when he was in college at Northern Arizona University.
Life took him in a new direction, though he always stayed active.
“When my kids were tiny, I was training and raising horses in the backyard and then I worked for the Greenbrier Sporting Club in the Outdoor Pursuits Department, doing a little bit of everything helping people to go outside to play,” he says.
In recent years, he’s served as the project manager for Barnwood Living, the White Sulphur Springs log company also known for its popular DIY Network show “Barnwood Builders.”
But Hammer says it was his work as the head coach of the Greenbrier Valley Hellbenders, a youth mountain bike team, that finally made him dust off that business plan and put it into action.
“I rediscovered the passion I have for bikes while coaching these kids,” he says.
In the months leading up to the shop’s opening, Hammer repaired bikes in his garage, attracting customers through word of mouth.
He says much of his early business has been repair as well, as he believes people are happy to not have to drive to other counties for their bike needs.
“It was wearing people down,” he says of the travel. “They were glad to have somebody local to do their bike service.”
And because he’s been around bikes so long, he says he can fix — or learn to fix — any problem that comes in.
I’ve been in the bike business long enough I’ve figured most stuff out,” he says. “I’ve got a lot of education in suspension and hydrologic brakes and I’m willing to learn everything.”
That experience has suited him well so far, as he says he’s seen a lot of old bikes in his first month in business.
“We’re resurrecting a lot of bikes from people’s sheds right now,” he says. “Most of them tend to be old mountain bikes that are sitting on rotten tires and have been sitting in the back of the shed for a few years.”
Hammer says he thinks he’s seeing so many old bikes partly because of COVID-19.
“A lot of people want to get back on the bikes because they’ve reconsidered things the way the global pandemic is going right now,” he says. “They’re trying to avoid being close to people while getting out and having exercise and appreciating the outdoors.”
Hammer says it was a little daunting to start a new business in the midst of the pandemic. For the first few weeks of the business, customers dropped repairs off outside and when he was finished, he put them outside for retrieval.
New bike purchases, he says, were handled the same way.
“We were doing no-contact handouts of bicycles and a lot of sterilizing stuff,” he says. “People would leave stuff and I would wave and say ‘hi’ and talk to them on the phone about what was needed.”
Now that restrictions are easing, Hammer says he’s still operating cautiously.
“It’s one person in the store,” he says, “and we do a lot of walking outside to meet and talk. A lot of open air to keep distances.”
But he says the important thing is that customers are coming.
“It’s really exciting,” he says.
And with as many repairs as he’s doing, he’s selling a lot of bikes too. However, the demand, he says, is actually a little tough to keep up with at the moment.
“Right now, our global supply of bicycles is a little challenged because the pandemic originated in the place where most of bikes are manufactured,” he says. “I just filled the bike shop today with deliveries from three different carriers delivering bikes. I’ve got more parts arriving tomorrow. It’s been like that since I opened, but it’s been hard to keep enough of the bikes people want in stock.”
Nevertheless, he says he works hard to match people to the right bike. And he says the only way to know if a bike is right before a purchase is complete is to take a ride.
“Nobody should buy a bike without trying it first,” he says.
“This location has a big double parking lot next to it and huge sidewalks in front of it. There are some inviting streets to ride from, bike trails that start right from here and the creek behind the shop has a little trail along it.”
Hammer says he is excited with the way his new venture has begun, and hopes it continues to grow.
And he says he would encourage people of all ages and experience to consider checking out his store.
“Come ride a bike,” he says. “We’ve got bikes to suit just about anyone. And if you already ride a bike, come on down anyhow. We’d love to meet you.”
Hammer Cycles is at 723 E. Main St. in White Sulphur Springs.
In addition to sales and repairs, Hammer says rentals are also offered. He asks that those interested in renting a bike call 304-536-0021 for availability.
Visit Hammer Cycles on Facebook or at www.hammercycleswv.com
