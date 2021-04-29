The Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce is offering an opportunity to dine at the Greenbrier Valley’s restaurants.
Seven lucky winners will receive two gift certificates for dining, for two. Tickets can be purchased at the chamber, 304-645-2818 or www.greenbrierwvchamber.org.
Your $20 ticket is a chance in the drawing to enjoy two of 14 dinners at participating restaurants:
l General Lewis Inn & Fruits of Labor
l The Livery Tavern & Brier Patch Bar & Grill
l Sam Snead’s & Hill & Holler
l Stardust & Blackwell’s Catering
l The French Goat & The Asylum
l The Humble Tomato & Briergarten
l Road Hog’s BBQ & Del Sol Cantina
Tickets must be purchased by noon on Friday, May 14 to be eligible. The drawing will be held on Monday, May 17. Restrictions may apply. Complete certificate details per restaurant available at the chamber.