WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Not every shipment of fine white oak barrels produced by the West Virginia Great Barrel Company (WVGBC) will see a send-off like the one that took place here Monday afternoon.
Regaled with the cadences of the Greenbrier East High School Drum Line, a forklift stashed the final four barrels into a tractor-trailer under the watchful eyes of local dignitaries, company officials and members of the media. Minutes later, the 18-wheeler took off with a police escort down Interstate 64, bound for Smooth Ambler Spirits in Maxwelton, only 10 miles away.
Thus, the pomp and prominent witnesses marked the first WVGBC shipment of 144 barrels from its new cooperage in the Harts Run area of White Sulphur Springs.
During a brief ceremony that preceded the shipment showcase, White Sulphur Mayor Bruce Bowling wondered aloud how many local families will experience an economic impact from the $35 million plant, the first industry to locate in the Spa City since Hanover Shoe Company opened a now long-closed factory in the 1970s.
WVGBC’s general manager, Brett Wolfington, noted that after the tragic flooding that struck White Sulphur particularly hard in the summer of 2016, the people who would later found the Barrel Company first focused on building houses for those whose homes had been destroyed or rendered unlivable by the water. From that effort came the Homes for White Sulphur Springs endeavor that resulted in the new neighborhood of Hope Village, along with many other smaller housing projects.
But once that was accomplished, the same people who created the new housing turned their attention to creating new, good-paying jobs, the next step in helping White Sulphur Springs and Greenbrier County rebound from the flood.
Sitting in the midst of thousands of acres of sustainable white oak forestlands, the founders looked up the road to Smooth Ambler Spirits, where they identified a need for high-quality whiskey barrels — white oak whiskey barrels, to be exact. And so was born the Great Barrel Company.
“The vision of the founders is really taking a huge step forward today,” Wolfington told an assemblage at the cooperage Tuesday that included Mayor Bowling, Greenbrier County Commissioner Tammy Tincher and Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation’s eastern Greenbrier County manager Patricia Pagán, among others.
The WVGBC currently employs more than 60 people at the cooperage and at the Audrina Mill in Monroe County, where the locally harvested timber is turned into barrel staves, Wolfington said. He added that he expects those employment figures to double when the cooperage is in full production by the end of the year.
Of the cooperage’s 23 employees, 18 are local people, while almost all of the Monroe millworkers are from the local area, Wolfington said.
Bowling predicted that, once the cooperage’s visitors center opens in May, the impact on tourism “is going to be phenomenal.” And the jobs created both directly and indirectly by the barrel factory are already having a significant impact on his community, the mayor said.
“This is true flood recovery,” Bowling said. “This is icing on the cake — jobs.”
White Sulphur almost missed out on being able to claim the cooperage as a city business, however, he pointed out. Although in the late 1990s the city annexed the Harts Run area where the plant is now located, an apparent clerical error prevented the annexation from being recorded until just two years ago.
•••
Wolfington conducted a tour of the plant for the invited guests prior to the ceremonial send-off for the first batch of barrels.
He described the process of drying the staves and assembling them into steel-wrapped barrels, emphasizing the importance of the WVGBC’s unique “toasting” process, whereby the interiors of the 53-gallon whiskey barrels are heated by an infrared source. That process caramelizes the sugars in the wood far more uniformly than the typical barrel’s charring over a fire, he said.
“There’s nothing else like this in the world,” Wolfington said, walking along the factory line. “This is fully automated.”
The toasting, he explained, “adds to the flavor of the spirits” that are aged therein.
TAG Galyean, one of the founders of both the WVGBC and Smooth Ambler Spirits, said once the barrels delivered to the Maxwelton distillery Tuesday were filled, the whiskey would age sufficiently to be considered bourbon in about two years. But, he said, the golden spirits will continue to age in those barrels for an additional three years in order to achieve the depth of flavor that meets Smooth Ambler’s standards.
Galyean said the concept for both Swift Ambler and the WVGBC is the same — use local raw materials, produce a top-quality product and export it around the world.
While this week’s production at the barrel factory is traveling only 10 miles up the road to Maxwelton, Galyean said, next week a shipment is heading out to Kentucky, and the week after that, WVGBC’s third shipment will begin its journey to Scotland.
And with every shipment, across America and around the world, the barrels will be “building the reputation of West Virginia” and of the Greenbrier Valley, Galyean said.
“We should be doing a lot more of that all across West Virginia,” he maintained.
Wolfington echoed those comments, saying, “It’s a testament to what can be done in West Virginia.”
Production at the 120,000-square-foot cooperage can increase to 150,000 barrels a year while still running only one shift, and to between 300,000 and 350,000 with the addition of another shift, Wolfington said.
When the time comes to add that second shift, additional mills will also be necessary, he noted.
