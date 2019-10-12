Individually, and in some cases together, U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-W.Va., have announced the following grants:

Economic Development

From the Appalachian Regional Commission’s (ARC) Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) Grant Program

$1,499,993 – Sprouting Farms

$1,055,001 – Advantage Valley and the Wyoming County EDA

$1,039,500 – Appalachian Community Capital – Opportunity Appalachia

$622,280 – Appalachian Headwaters

Firefighting

From the Department of Homeland Security

Bluefield - $155,449.52

Williamson - $154,650.47

Petersburg Volunteer Fire Company - $6,895.23

Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department - $501,275

Headstart

From the Department of Health and Human Services

$2,378,080 – Fayette County Child Development Center

$1,102,768 – Raleigh County Community Action Association, Inc.

 

