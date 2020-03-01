Grand opening planned for new Gordmans store

Greenbrier County will welcome its newest retail store Tuesday, when Gordmans holds a grand opening Brand Bash Celebration at the Greenbrier Valley Mall in Fairlea.
Described in a media release announcing the celebration as an “off-price retailer,” Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores, which also operates Peebles department stores. The new Gordmans is taking over the space in the Fairlea mall left by the closing earlier this year of a Peebles store.
In addition to touting lower prices than those offered at traditional department stores, the media release pledges that Gordmans will feature new shipments of goods arriving weekly.
During Tuesday’s grand opening, which will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m., Stage Stores will present a $1,000 donation to Greenbrier East High School.
Other giveaways include:
l The first 100 customers in line at the Brand Bash Celebration will receive a Gordmans insulated tote bag and have an opportunity to win a $50 gift card or a $5 shopping card.
l Customers who apply and are approved for a Gordmans credit card will receive 20 percent off their first day’s purchases.
l Enrollment in the Style Circle Rewards program will afford customers payback rewards, a birthday gift and more.
The release notes that those who have a current Goody’s or Peebles credit card can continue to use it at Gordmans. Goody’s and Peebles customers who are already enrolled in Style Circle Rewards can continue in that program as well and will not lose any previously earned points or rewards.
The Greenbrier Valley Mall’s Gordmans is one of nine new stores carrying that brand name that will open in West Virginia on Tuesday. Others are located in or near Buckhannon, Elkins, Grafton, Logan, Moundsville, New Martinsville, St. Albans and Summersville.
