President Donald Trump’s plan to offer a stripped-down boost in unemployment benefits to millions of Americans amid the coronavirus outbreak has found little traction among the states, which would have to pay a quarter of the cost to deliver the maximum benefit.
An Associated Press survey finds that as of Monday, 18 states have said they will take the federal grants allowing them to increase unemployment checks by $300 or $400 a week. The AP tally shows that 30 states have said they’re still evaluating the offer or have not said whether they plan to accept the president’s slimmed-down benefits. Two have said no.
Gov. Jim Justice has directed WorkForce West Virginia to apply for the grant, one of 19 states that are in the process of doing just that.
“At Governor Justice’s direction WorkForce West Virginia is taking quick action to apply ... and put the extra payments into the hands of eligible West Virginians whose livelihoods have been impacted,” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia.
On Aug. 10, Justice said that West Virginia would pay the $100 state match, giving eligible claimants a $400 weekly benefit.
“Hands down, period, West Virginia is going to pay it,” Gov. Justice said. “We do so very willingly.”
As of Thursday, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Utah had all been approved to receive further unemployment aid. The $44 billion in aid will be directed to unemployed workers.
With Democrats, Republicans and Trump so far unable to agree to a broader new coronavirus relief plan, the president signed an executive order Aug. 8 to extend the added weekly benefit.
Trump’s executive order keeps the program in place until late December, though it will be scrapped if Congress comes up with a different program. It also will end early if the money for the program is depleted, which is likely to happen within a few months.
Governors from both parties have been pushing for Congress to make a deal, even after previous talks for a sweeping new coronavirus relief bill, including an unemployment boost, broke off earlier this month.
When Congress finally reaches an agreement, “I have every reason to believe ... there will be a more robust deal that is struck,” said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican who has been noncommittal about accepting Trump’s plan.
One reason for the states’ hesitancy is that they fear they will go through the complex steps required to adopt Trump’s plan, only to have it usurped by one from Congress, according to a spokeswoman for Republican Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon.
So far, most states that have said they are taking Trump up on his offer have chosen the $300 version. Some have not decided which plan to take. In North Carolina, for instance, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has pushed for the $400 plan, but Republican lawmakers have not committed to kick in a share of state money for that.
Mississippi’s Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has spurned the deal altogether, saying it’s too expensive.
State leaders who say they can’t afford to chip in point to the widespread closure of businesses, which has hammered government tax revenue. But they also acknowledge that they need the help, as a record number of claims have left their unemployment trust funds in rough shape.
Most states expect to exhaust their funds and need federal loans to keep paying benefits during the recession. California has borrowed $8.6 billion. Another eight states have received authorization for loans but had not used them as of last week.