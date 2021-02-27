When Rasman Walker was just 18 years old, his mom made him get his first life insurance policy.
“I thought it was dumb, and I didn’t want to do it,” said the owner of Beckley’s newest State Farm Insurance office. “Now, I’m very thankful.”
A decade after that reluctant purchase, Walker mourned the loss of his mother, who left behind three children when she was only 49 years old. It was devastating.
“But we didn’t have to worry about anything, because she had life insurance,” Walker said. “ … It is one of those things that has kind of driven me. And I saw the other side of that, too, when my grandfather died with no life insurance. His family had to scrape together and divide up just to take care of his final expenses. So I speak from the heart on that.
“People shouldn’t be worried about how they’re going to pay to put their loved one away. They should be able to focus on celebrating that life,” Walker said.
It’s that kind of passion for insurance that drove Walker to become “a good neighbor.” He welcomes walk-ins and encourages personal conversations in his new office at 503 Myers Avenue, just off Eisenhower Drive near the Raleigh County Convention Center.
“I think people should just really sit down and have a conversation with their agent, make sure they understand the products they are buying and what the products they have are doing for them,” Walker said. “Make an educated buying decision. … I’m here to provide education and resources for clients. Each person is different when it comes to insurance.”
And “Raz,” as friends and neighbors call him, knows his neighbors. He has been a southern West Virginian most of his life — having grown up in Ronceverte and played football for Concord University, graduating from there in 2008.
“For the last eight years, State Farm has been something I’ve wanted to do, but the timing hasn’t always been right,” he admitted.
Connections he made in the area as a Concord athlete and later working for Enterprise introduced him to the possibility of a career with State Farm. He had an opportunity a few years back, but a family move to Pittsburgh intervened. Then, shortly after he returned to Beckley, he found a second opportunity with State Farm.
“So I took it as a sign and applied,” he said. “I got an opportunity, and now I’m running with it.”
And just as he did with Concord football, Walker isn’t letting anything stop him. He opened Jan. 1 and says things are going well, despite the pandemic.
“At the end of the day, being a business owner, you can either make it happen or you can make excuses,” Walker said. “If I’m not successful, I can only blame myself.”
It’s the kind of thinking he may have picked up at Hargrave Military Academy, where he finished high school.
“That taught me discipline,” he said. “I’m proud for the year I spent there, and I believe discipline is important to anything that we do.”
And so is a little fun. Walker’s office boasts a life-size cardboard cutout of Jake from State Farm, the company’s popular advertising spokesperson whose humorous commercials have swept the nation.
“I am like Jake from State Farm, but I’m Raz from State Farm,” he said. “That’s just who I am. I’m always there to help someone. It doesn’t matter the time of day. We’re here to help anybody.”
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Raz at 304-894-3016.