Golden Corral to close temporarily

Just three years after its grand opening, the Golden Corral restaurant in Beckley is closing temporarily on Saturday, with plans to reopen.
A Facebook post by the owner, Eddie Torrico, suggested that economic concern caused by Covid-19 restrictions is a reason for the popular buffet restaurant's temporary closure.
Torrico, who celebrated the grand opening of the well-loved buffet franchise on Oct. 27, 2017, announced that Golden Corral will close at 8 p.m. on Oct. 3.
He promised that he has every intention of reopening "when there is a Covid-19 vaccine or the economic climate changes."
He thanked his employees and loyal customers.
Local residents gave Golden Corral an enthusiastic welcome to Beckley in 2017. Some customers said they had been driving for an hour to the closest Golden Corral before Torrico opened the one on Eisenhower Drive.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold noted in 2017 that Golden Corral was a treat for the city of Beckley.
"It's been such a first class operation inside and out," the mayor said. "From the interior to the exterior, it's all so exciting.
"It has been cut from about 65 miles to a mile and a half," he said with a laugh. "So all of this, it's just really nice."
Local restaurateur Brian Williams, owner of Pasquale's and The Char in Beckley, reacted to news of the temporary closure on Thursday.
"This damn business is so hard," Williams said. "This guy (Torrico) has put his heart and soul into the place.
"He was there from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m.," he added. "People don't have a clue about this business.
"This guy put a lot of his, not only money, but his whole heart and soul into these things, and these employees, and he's so good to the community.
"I hope he can get through the year and get his feet on the ground."
Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce CEO Michelle Rotellini also responded to the news on Thursday.
"One of the most difficult things that businesses have had to do during this pandemic is to assess what the crisis means for customer demand," she said. "It seemed like Golden Corral had figured out a smart way to work around the self-serve food concept, but there's no crystal ball.
"It's hard to measure how comfortable people will be to get out and explore non-essential services like eating out and retail shopping," she added. "My heart goes out to the owner and his employees, and I know that our community will support them as soon as they can re-open."
Torrico was not immediately available for comment on Thursday.