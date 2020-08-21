Girl Scouts donate cookies to food bank

The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond has donated nearly 18,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to Mountaineer Food Bank.
Mountaineer Food Bank, the largest emergency food provider in West Virginia, provides food to more than 460 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, etc., in 48 counties in West Virginia.
“We are so fortunate to partner with an incredible organization like Mountaineer Food Bank to share the gift of Girl Scout Cookies with those who may be in need,” said Beth Casey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Black Diamond.
“Our goals are similar: Help our communities. So this partnership is a perfect fit to give back to the place we call home.”
The Girl Scout Cookie Program faced new challenges with sales during the coronavirus pandemic. When the council had a surplus of tasty treats, there was one organization that came to mind.
“We are happy to accept this donation so that we can share with the communities we serve across the state,” said Eric Peyatt, director of operations for Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway. “The Girl Scouts are doing great things for our state, and we’re excited to continue to work together.”
The donation includes a variety of Girl Scout Cookies: Samoas, Tagalongs, Lemon-Ups, Thin Mints, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Toffee-tastics, and Girl Scout S’mores.
The donation will contribute to the 20.7 million pounds of food annually that the Mountaineer Food Bank delivers across the state.