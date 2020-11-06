Students in medicine at West Virginia University’s main campus and chemistry at West Virginia University Institute of Technology will benefit from a nearly $1.4 million estate gift made by Mary Lou Hudnall.
Hudnall of Wheeling died Sept. 27, 2019, at the age of 92. Her recently completed estate gift provides discretionary funding to support academic enrichment within the WVU School of Medicine and the greatest needs within the chemistry program at WVU Tech.
The gift honors her late husband, Dr. Leonard P. Hudnall, who graduated from WVU Tech in 1945 and the WVU School of Medicine in 1946. Prior to his death in July 1999, he worked as chief anesthesiologist for Ohio Valley Medical Center and Wheeling Hospital.
“Mary Lou was a very generous and giving lady,” her friend Linda Stuckey said. “WVU was left in her will because of her husband. She was very fond of WVU and WVU Tech. She was just an all-around sweet and caring lady.”
Mary Lou Hudnall graduated from Ohio Valley General Hospital School of Nursing in 1948. She has made many gifts to WVU Tech’s chemistry program over the years in her husband’s memory.
“We are so grateful to the Hudnall family for their generosity and support throughout their lives and now with this wonderful legacy gift,” Campus President Carolyn Long said. “This will be so valuable as we continue to educate students in our chemistry program, help them experience science and research first-hand and prepare them for successful careers.”
Tech’s Bachelor of Science in chemistry program provides a strong scientific foundation for students interested in pursuing graduate or professional programs – including medicine at WVU’s main campus in Morgantown.
WVU strives to advance education, health and prosperity in the Mountain State as part of its land-grant mission.
Hudnall’s gift was made through the West Virginia University Foundation, the nonprofit organization that receives and administers private donations on behalf of the university.