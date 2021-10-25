West Virginia gas prices have risen 2.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.25 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,154 stations in West Virginia.
Gas prices in West Virginia are 19.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.15 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in West Virginia is priced at $2.99 per gallon on Monday while the most expensive was $3.39 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36 per gallon today. The national average is up 17.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.21 per gallon higher than a year ago.