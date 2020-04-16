Frontier: Bankruptcy won't interrtupt service

charleston — Frontier has made the Public Service Commission of West Virginia aware of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.
The Company stated in a letter to the Commission that the Chapter 11 filing will not interrupt any service to residential, business or wholesale consumers; will not impact Frontier’s ability to provide voice or data service in the state; and will not impact Frontier’s provision of 911 services throughout its service territory.
The Company further stated the Chapter 11 filing will not result in a change to the rates or terms of service provided to customers or offered to prospective customers in the normal course of business.
Frontier emphasized to the Commission that it is not going out of business, but in fact was taking these steps to position the company for long term success. It further stressed that the eventual reorganization of Frontier through the bankruptcy process was ultimately expected to improve the company’s financial and operational status and enable Frontier to enhance its services to its customers.”
PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane stated, “All Frontier customers need to know that the bankruptcy filing will not affect their service. The Commission will be closely monitoring this proceeding to ensure that West Virginians will not see any disruption of service.”
Frontier West Virginia Inc., Citizens Telecommunications Company of West Virginia, Frontier Communications of America Inc., Frontier Online & Long Distance Inc., Frontier Communications Corporation and all other affiliates filed a Petition under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York after the close of business on April 14, 2020.
Frontier has established a dedicated webpage at: http://frontierrestructuring.com to provide additional information regarding the restructuring and Chapter 11 process.