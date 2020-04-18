Handcrafted bar soaps and homemade hand wash are typically thought of as gifts for special occasions or holidays, but it’s safe to say that these are anything but typical times.
Used as one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the demand for hand soap in any form is becoming increasingly high.
Luckily soap is the bread and butter for one Fayetteville business, turning what was once a hobby into an essential service.
“We started this as a weekend hobby,” said Phillip Peelish, who runs the Wild Mountain Soap Company in Fayetteville with his wife, Mary. “We never thought it would be such a crucial part of the community and be needed to help people survive.”
Wild Mountain Soap Company sells everything from bar and liquid soap to shampoo and conditioner as well as candles, muscle rubs and more.
Peelish said he first noticed customers stocking up on soap in early March around the time that the first COVID-19 (which stands for coronavirus disease 2019) cases began popping up in West Virginia.
Although they’re mainly known for their soap, Peelish said he noticed a growing demand for hand sanitizer as well.
“We had always had a little bit of hand sanitizer that we sold sparingly in the store and we noticed a big demand for that so I started ordering as much rubbing alcohol as I could find at the time, which was still pretty hard to come by at that point and it’s getting near impossible now,” he said.
Peelish said it is because of this demand for soap and hand sanitizer that the business is able to remain open and provide not only for Peelish and his family but also for its six employees.
He said they also started offering free shipping on their website to all orders over $20 in order to encourage social distancing and keep his employees safe.
“We’re putting out 15 to 20 packages every few days,” Peelish said. “That part of the business has really grown.”
In addition to shipping products locally, Peelish said he has also sent orders to places around the country including New York and Chicago.
But handmade products from the Wild Mountain Soap Company aren’t just being used to protect local households; they’re also being used by essential workers throughout the country including hospital employees, firefighters and police officers.
Peelish said it all started when they received a call from the Fayette County Health Department asking if they would be able to provide hand sanitizer to local police and sheriff departments.
“It was surprising that the supply of hand sanitizer at some of these places, even the hospitals, was drying up and if they didn’t get it from us, they had no idea – they’d been searching for a long time to find a place to get more,” he said.
Thus far, Peelish said they have been able to provide supplies to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, the Fayetteville and Oak Hill police, Raleigh County Emergency Medical Services, the Beaver and Bradley-Prosperity fire departments and Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill to name a few.
He added that they have donated roughly 400 to 500 bottles of hand sanitizer to employees working in these essential fields.
“It feels good and we’re proud to do whatever we can do to help,” Peelish said. “It’s a good feeling to be able to help those guys out that are on the front line.”
While the added online orders have kept them busy, Peelish said shows and festivals they would be attending around this time have been canceled or are on uncertain terms.
Peelish said they had a show in Richmond, Va., that was canceled as well as orders from West Virginia State Parks, which typically stocks their soaps in its gifts shops.
He said they’re still waiting to hear what the plan is for FestivALL as well as the West Virginia State Fair and Bridge Day In Fayetteville.
“We’re just trying to stay positive and do what we can with the orders we have,” Peelish said.
Overall, Peelish said the business is in pretty good shape.
“We have plenty of material to continue producing soap in the near future and we don’t have a lot of outstanding debt that is piling up right now so it’s just about trying to look after the employees and keep things that are in high demand made,” he said.
“A lot of the soap-making people that I’ve talked to are not really doing a whole lot. They’re smaller; they mainly sell at farmers’ markets or shows, and where we have the online and the wholesale side of it right now, we are doing OK.”
While online shopping is encouraged, Peelish said their storefront in Dove’s Village Shops in Fayetteville is still open but with reduced hours, typically noon to 5 p.m. on select days and with added safety measures.
“Weather permitting, we’ll put a table outside to keep people out of the shop,” he said. “We don’t encourage people to just come out and shop. If they need something, if they know what they need, come in and get it. We prefer them to stay at home and let us send it to them. Either give us a call, email us and use our website, which is open 24 hours a day, and they can shop any time.”
Peelish said the one item that cannot be ordered online is hand sanitizer, which is currently sold out.
“I don’t want to take people’s money before I know I can get it to them,” he said. “We’re trying to fill orders for the essential businesses first. If someone has a need, (email) the order and we’ll call you back when we get it.”
Peelish said he has ordered more than 100 gallons of rubbing alcohol from five different sites in order to begin making hand sanitizer again but is still waiting on those shipments to arrive.
For updates on their supply, Peelish said people should check their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/WildMountainSoapCompany, which he is keeping updated.
Orders can be made via the website, https://www.wmsoap.com, through email, info@wildmountainsoaps.com, or by phone, 304-574-1800.