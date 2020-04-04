RAVENSWOOD — Four workers at the Constellium aluminum plant in Jackson County have tested positive for coronavirus, the company confirmed Friday.
Plant CEO Buddy Stemple said the Ravenswood plant, which has approximately 1,200 workers, is taking the necessary precautions published by the Centers for Disease Control.
Plans are to continue to operate the plant. Stemple said many of the products made there “are critical in this time of crisis. Our customers supply medical devices, masks, and ventilators. We supply the transportation markets which haul goods to market, as well as our aerospace and US Defense customers.”
Most of the workers at the plant are represented by the United Steelworkers Union. They come from several counties along wth the state of Ohio.
