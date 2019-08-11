First Community Bankshares Inc. recently reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
The company reported net income of $10.45 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which was an increase of $1.39 million, or 15.28 percent, over the same quarter of 2018.
The release said the company also announced that the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of 25 cents per common share, an increase of 4 cents, or 19.05 percent, over last year’s third quarter dividend.
The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on Aug. 2 and is expected to be paid on or about Aug. 16. The current year marks the 34th consecutive year of regular cash dividends paid to shareholders.
