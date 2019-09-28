First cabins at Berwind Lake coming with steep price tag

WAR — Berwind Lake near War in McDowell County will soon have its first cabins for rent, but the controversial project has come with a steep price tag.
At about $600,000 and counting, more work still needs to be done on the six cabins that will be used at the lake and six more sitting nearby with no place yet to go.
One of the controversies surrounding the project is that it is the brainchild of the Economic Development Authority (EDA), which owns the lake and started the process more than two years ago with financial support from the county.
However, since that time the EDA is under new leadership and with a mostly new board. Planning of the project and the expenses have both been under fire.
Barry Hale, who is president of the EDA board and was part of the project from the beginning, said the idea was a good one: to provide some jobs and help bring people, and tourism dollars, to the county.
“That was the purpose of it,” Hale said, a way to use money the EDA receives from the coalbed methane severance tax to spur economic development. “The EDA put up $192,000 and the county commission matched it.”
But the estimated cost of 12 cabins, less than $400,000, and putting them into place soon ran into problems.
“We had a heavy rain here (at the lake),” he said, which resulted in flooding where the cabins are located on a slope. Mitigating that issue turned out to be costly, with a lot of work needed to make sure it would not happen again and nothing would run into the lake.
Even at this point in the project, two years in and with those six cabins in place, items like a water filtration system and paving as well as electrical hookups have not been done and costs could end up exceeding $700,000.
Another issue came up that was not anticipated by those who made the original decision: There is only room for six cabins at the lake, not 12. The county and EDA are now trying to decide whether to sell the cabins or find a location, possibly to be used for ATV rider rentals as they come in to access the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail System.
The cabins include a kitchen, bathroom and sleeping space bunking, with the larger cabins also having a separate bedroom.
Commissioner Cody Estep, who was not a member of the commission at the time the decision about the project was made, said it was ill-conceived from the beginning.
“It was not thought out,” he said. “They just jumped into it. Some of the things they are now doing should have been planned from the beginning.”
Jackie Fairbanks, a new member of the EDA board, agrees.
“That Berwind project should never have been started in the first place,” she said. “They grabbed the idea from somewhere. They did not sit down and talk it through.”
Fairbanks said there was no overall plan. “It was not planned out at all.”
She did say, however, that it’s done and all they can do is move forward.
“Once they are ready to start (occupancy), it will be a good thing,” she said.
That is the point Hale keeps making, regardless of the problems associated with the project.
During a meeting at the lake last week, the EDA board still had to make decisions about the paving, water filtration system and park maintenance.
Those decisions included agreeing to a water system large enough to accommodate guests at a cost of more than $25,000. Paving will go out to bid and the costs of park maintenance are also being examined.
“I can get a cost estimate of how much we are paying our employees to do it (park maintenance) and get a cost estimate of contracting to get a comparison,” said new EDA Director Molina Roberts, adding that the board can then make a decision.
Hale was the one who oversaw the project. Most of the labor, other than underpinning and electrical work, was done by EDA employees rather than contracted out.
Hale said he could not be paid by the EDA for his work directly since he was a board member, but he was reimbursed for his time through mileage payments and per diem expenses.
According to the McDowell County EDA transaction detail report on the Berwind Lake expenses between Aug. 30, 2017, and Aug. 30, 2019, Hale received checks totaling about $23,000 during that time with mileage reimbursement listed in the memo section.
Felicia Spencer, the EDA bookkeeper, said those mileage expenses, which included per diem expenses like meals, was a way to pay Hale for all of his work on his own time.
“Anything he has done is as a volunteer,” she said.
All expenses during that two-year period totaled almost $600,000, with the largest amount, about $385,000, going to Lancaster Log Cabins for the cabins, according to the report.
Despite the problems the project has seen, Hale thinks it will benefit the county and the EDA.
“This is the first time the EDA has spent money or given money away where you can come over here and see where it went to.,” he said. “We got cabins and it will create some jobs.”
Hale said some of the income from the cabins will be shared with the county but it’s not clear yet what the estimated income will be, depending on how much the cabins are used.
As far as the six cabins sitting on trailers near the lake’s swimming pool area are concerned, he said no decision has been made but the original intent was to place them at the lake.
“We are working on it,” he said of where they may end up.
The six already in place, though, are almost ready for occupancy.
“We hope the work will be finished within a month,” he said.
Estep said commissioners are also trying to determine where the other six can best be used.
Fairbanks said recently she is glad to see the EDA taking a new course, especially with transparency.
“It has been difficult to get information from the EDA (in the past),” she said. “As a board member, I want to see that authority to be run correctly and above board. I hope she (Roberts) turns it around. I want to be informed, including about loans, what we own, who does what and any payments we make for anything.”
Fairbanks also wants to see the EDA do what it is it supposed to do: help bring jobs into the county.
“It has not been effective in the past,” she said. “I want that changed.”
“I absolutely have hope,” Roberts said of the county’s future. “We have excellent people here and we have people who are willing to work. We just need to get on the same page. We have been going in different directions. We all need to be working together and focus on the same thing.”
Berwind Lake, which is owned by the EDA, offers picnic tables with lantern post and charcoal grills; reservable and accessible shelters; swimming pool; fishing which includes spring trout fishing, largemouth bass, channel catfish and bluegill.
The lake, in the 85-acre Berwind Lake Wildlife Management Area, is 20 acres, has an accessible fishing pier, boat launch ramp (boats, electric motors only) and three brush shelters to attract fish. Foot trails also surround the lake, which is a few miles from War.
Email: cboothe@bdtonline.com