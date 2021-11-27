Piney Creek Watershed Association on Tuesday announced the appointment of Jim Fedders as executive director and Kate Sopher as community relations director.
Fedders, who has served as executive director in the past, has most recently been in the role of assistant director of the non-profit. He was named executive director again, after Corey Lilly left the position in April, Sopher announced.
A native of northern Kentucky, Fedders has lived in Beckley for more than 30 years. He worked as an ecologist at the United States Department of Agriculture-ARS research center in Beaver before retiring in 2012.
Since then, according to the Piney Creek website, Fedders has worked in higher education in both full-time and adjunct instructor positions at New River Community and Technical College, Concord University, and WVU Tech.
“He’s got a background in the science,” said Sopher, who is now overseeing the association’s public relations. “He’s a biologist.
“You have people who care, because they’ve seen the science, the water quality, they’ve seen how it affects the ground soil.”
She reported that Fedders will focus on grant management for the non-profit.
The Association was formed in 2004 by a small group of citizens who wished to improve the water quality in local streams. The organization works to control polluted runoff, faulty sewage treatment, erosion, litter and other environmental detriments and to raise awareness of the environment through education and outreach activities.
The group has hosted stream cleanups, rain barrel and rain garden workshops, water monitoring efforts and storm drain marking and has developed outdoor
recreation opportunities.
Sopher grew up in Beckley, and her mother, Teresa Sopher, serves on the board of directors for Piney Creek. Her father, Tom Sopher, has hosted litter cleanups and often took his daughter into the Piney Gorge when she was young.
Sopher participated in Piney Creek’s Earth Day cleanup efforts when Danielle Stewart was executive director of the organization, she said.
“I’ve got that personal connection,” she said.
“It’s in my bones to take responsibility for our earth, and so it’s cool to be in a position where I get to flex the muscles I have from a professional background.
“Being able to use it about something I care about, it’s a cool spot to be in.”
A rugby player, she graduated from Marshall University with a degree in journalism and mass communications.
She worked for DISH Network satellite company, first at a call center in Christiansburg, Va., and then in administrative positions and human resources, in Christiansburg and Denver, Col.
Sopher led corporate and national marketing campaigns for DISH from the Denver offices and also focused efforts on employee retention and organizing larger and smaller events.
She developed a corporate sustainability program for DISH and branded a recycling program at the corporate office. The program was later implemented throughout the company, she said.
“I have always been finding a way to help with the planet,” she said. “I’ve always found a way to weave my passion for the planet into my work.
“It’s innate in me, to do that.”
Sopher moved back to her hometown a few years ago and ran a small clothing company and opened a dog-walking business.
“That got me back into my secret hobby of picking up trash,” she joked. “I’d be on my walks in different neighborhoods, or on the McManus trail, and see a trash pile.”
Sopher said she is excited to get others involved in protecting the community and is developing a communications plan for the upcoming year.
Sopher said her first goals as community relations director are to rebuild group membership and to begin educating and involving the community in Piney Creek’s environmental efforts, including water quality education.
She is also kicking off Giving Tuesday opportunities for the public. A Facebook campaign with matching funds is in the works, she said.
Sopher said Piney Creek’s work is an ongoing effort.
“When you’re trying to get people to change how they live and the way they look at the world, it doesn’t happen overnight,” she noted. “It’s a slow thing, and we’ve all got to learn to do it.
“It’s changing the habits and the way that we do things.”
More information on Giving Tuesday is available by calling 304-228-1680 or emailing info@pineycreekwatershed.org. Updates will also be posted on the Piney Creek Watershed Association page, Sopher said.