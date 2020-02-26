An FCI McDowell job fair will be held on Tuesday, March 24, at the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center.
The event is to help address the need to fill positions at FCI McDowell in Welch.
Arlene Faye Farley of Dorothy, WV, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. Graveside services 1 pm Thursday, February 27, in the Estep Cemetery, Ameagle, WV, with Rev. Jerry Tyree. Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.com
Brenda Lee Wooten, age 61, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, February 21, 2020. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be at 10:00 am Thursday, February 27, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Welcome, NC, conducted by Pastor Jonathan Goodman. Burial will be 3:00 pm Thurs…