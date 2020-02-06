WASHINGTON, D.C. — A funding plan approved this week by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is bringing more than $20 billion into a plan for connecting millions of rural homes and small businesses in West Virginia, Virginia and other parts of the country to high-speed broadband internet.
The Federal Communications Commission took its single biggest step to date to close the digital divide by establishing the new Rural Digital Opportunity Fund to efficiently fund the deployment of high-speed broadband networks in rural America. Through a two-phase reverse auction mechanism, the FCC will direct up to $20.4 billion over ten years to finance up to gigabit speed broadband networks in unserved rural areas, connecting millions more American homes and businesses to digital opportunity, FCC officials said in a press release late Thursday.
“The digital divide affects many people in many rural communities. I’ve said that the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund would be our boldest step yet to bridge this divide, and today we get a glimpse of the broad impact this investment in rural America would have across the country,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai stated. “Our staff’s initial estimate shows that in 25 states there would be more than 100,000 locations that would be eligible for Phase I of the Fund, and the benefits would be felt from the Pacific Coast to the Great Plains, and from Appalachia to the Gulf Coast. The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund is critical to bridging the digital divide.”
Virginia has 217,000 bid-eligible locations and West Virginia has 130,000, according to the FCC.
The first phase of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund will begin later this year and target census blocks that are wholly unserved with fixed broadband at speeds of at least 25/3 Mbps, FCC officials said. This phase would make available up to $16 billion to census blocks where existing data shows there is no such service available whatsoever. Funds will be allocated through a multi-round reverse auction like that used in 2018’s Connect America Fund (CAF) Phase II auction. FCC staff’s preliminary estimate is that about six million rural homes and businesses are located in areas initially eligible for bidding in the Phase I auction.
The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction will prioritize networks with higher speeds, greater usage allowances, and lower latency. To support the deployment of sustainable networks in this auction, the auction will prioritize bidders committing to provide fast service with low latency. This will encourage the deployment of networks that will meet with needs of tomorrow as well as today. Bidders must also commit to provide a minimum speed more than double than was required in the CAF Phase II auction, FCC officials stated.
Phase II of the program will make available at least $4.4 billion to target partially served areas, census blocks where some locations lack access to 25/3 Mbps broadband. Using the granular, precise broadband mapping data being developed in the FCC’s Digital Opportunity Data Collection, along with census blocks unawarded in the Phase I auction.
Lawmakers in Virginia and West Virginia have been working to bring more broadband access to their constituents’ in rural communities which are lacking that service.
“The announcement of broadband funding is encouraging news, especially for distressed areas,” Del. James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell County, said Friday after the FCC’s announcement. “We have made every effort by supporting funding at the state level and have been successful in granting several million dollars for projects in Southwest Virginia. Broadband development will play and an integral part in making our region a better place to live. I will continue to make every effort to support such infrastructure projects.”
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. hoped the new program will help develop more broadband access for West Virginia’s communities.
“This is great news for rural America and West Virginia. The FCC, particularly Chairman Ajit Pai, has been a helpful partner in deploying broadband and funding buildout in areas that need it most. I hope to see visible results in our state from this announcement, and I’d encourage West Virginia providers to apply,” Capito said.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. said broadband development is important for West Virginia’s rural areas, but he still had reservations about the FCC’s funding plan.
“While I fully support the effort to bring reliable, high speed broadband to rural America, I remain concerned that this proposal will leave a lot of West Virginia behind. More than 75 percent of this funding will be out the door before the coverage maps are even updated, there is no opportunity for anyone to challenge the accuracy of the maps at any point in the process, and there is no terrain factor to ensure high cost, hard to serve places like West Virginia can effectively compete for these limited funds,” Manchin told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph Friday. “I will continue to work with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and my colleagues in Congress to try to address these concerns, and I won’t stop fighting until all West Virginians have the broadband service they need to compete in today’s global market.”
Leaders in Virginia saw opportunities for new broadband service in the FCC’s announcement.
“Increasing broadband connectivity is an important step we can take to create jobs and opportunity in Southwest Virginia,” U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va. 9th District said. “Through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, the FCC has pledged significant resources toward closing the digital divide between rural and urban communities. I appreciate the commitment of Chairman Pai and the FCC to building out networks in rural areas such as ours.”
Counties rely heavily on bringing broadband infrastructure to their communities.
“Absolutely,” Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said. “You may have heard the same statements from others, but broadband expansion in this area at this time is as fundamental and equal in need to highway infrastructure 50 years ago. It’s crucial and essential in any way. We must have broadband. We live in a new world where infrastructure is key. If you don’t have broadband, businesses won’t look at you at all. If you don’t have accountability and a good plan for businesses to come in, they will bypass you and keep going.”
Puckett said the county commission has been working closely with the Region I Planning & Development Council to improve local internet access. Without the council’s help, Mercer County’s internet access “would still be in the Dark Ages,” he added.
In neighboring McDowell County, the council commission has been working with Region I, too, along with elected officials, to get more internet infrastructure along with highways and cellphone access, Commission President Cecil Patterson stated. The commission has been urging Gov. Jim Justice to keep pushing for the Coalfields Expressway.
“That’s something we do religiously,” Patterson said. “We’re constantly seeking funding for infrastructure like that. We’re really working hard. The entire commission is working with everyone to get road and internet and cellphone service in here.”
