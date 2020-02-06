Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Light rain...mixing with snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.