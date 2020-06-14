fayetteville — Now in the third week of its reopening phase, New River Gorge-based adventure outfitter River Expeditions is offering incentives for travelers.
The outfitter, family-owned since 1972, reports it is following guidelines for reopening responsibly.
“The health and well-being of our guests and staff is our top priority,” explained Heather Johnson, who owns River Expeditions along with her husband, Rick.
River Expeditions is minutes from West Virginia’s New River Gorge National Park, featuring a host of outdoor adventure pursuits like whitewater rafting, scenic float trips, rock climbing, zipline tours, mountain biking, fishing, stand-up paddleboarding and hiking. Nearby downtown Fayetteville boasts shops, restaurants and breweries. River Expeditions offers uncrowded, wide-open outdoor spaces for enjoying nature, history, culture and adventure. Johnson added, “We know folks are eager to escape isolation and take a road trip. We’re here to welcome them when they’re ready to travel again with no lines and no tourist traps, surrounded by the natural beauty of southern West Virginia.”
River Expeditions will offer discounts for rafting, ziplining and cabin rentals. Kids ages 6 to 11 raft free with a paying adult throughout the summer. Lodging guests, from camping and RV sites to cabins and vacation rentals, will receive the fourth consecutive night free. River Expeditions website also touts a “Specials and Events” page with more discount offers.
River Expeditions expressed optimism going into this travel season as trends shift from outbound, big-ticket trips to domestic, close-to-home adventures. For more information contact River Expeditions at 800-463-9873 or online at www.raftinginfo.com.