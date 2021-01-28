CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Family Dollar, a leading small-format and convenience retailer, has announced plans for a renovated store’s grand re-opening in Beckley.
In addition to providing everyday low prices and a broad assortment of necessities, the renovated store will now include $1.00 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products, and seasonal items. A grand re-opening will be Saturday, Feb. 6.
A store of this size typically employs six to 10 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store location.
Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week and offer everyday items for the entire family in an easy-to-shop neighborhood location. The store is at 1060 S. Fayette St., Beckley.