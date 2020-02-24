The following report is from the New River Gorge Area Economic Outlook 2020-2024 by Bureau of Business & Economic Research, West Virginia University
OCT. 2019
The New River Gorge Area enjoyed its second calendar year of growth in 2018, but despite recent growth in coal production and construction activity, the region’s economy continues to struggle in some ways with the lingering effects of a deep economic downturn that occurred between 2012 and 2016.
Several key facts behind the New River Gorge Area’s recent economic performance are as follows:
● After gaining 4,300 jobs between early 2010 and early 2012, the New River Gorge Area lost roughly 6,500 jobs from that point on until mid-2016.
● The regional economy has experienced a return to moderate job growth since bottoming out in mid-2016. Employers have added 1,500 new jobs since early 2017, though most of the gains have occurred in just a few sectors.
● All four counties in the region struggled in recent years, but conditions were relatively more difficult in Nicholas and Fayette counties.
● The region’s job losses were heavily connected to the coal industry’s downturn. Coal tonnage and employment levels were cut in more than half from early 2012 to mid-2016. The industry bounced back to some degree over the past two years thanks to strong export demand for both met and steam coal.
● Trade, transportation, and utilities also lost a significant number of jobs in recent years, with the sector losing 13 percent of its jobs over the past decade.
● Unemployment in the region has generally been volatile since 2012 but has shown steadier declines since 2017. Unemployment currently stands roughly 0.5 percentage point above the statewide average.
● The region suffered significant labor force attrition in recent years. Overall, the area’s work force shrunk by more than 6,700 people since 2012.
● Regional population losses deepened in recent years as the number of deaths outnumbered births by a widening margin and economic turmoil fueled an increase in outmigration.
● Per capita personal income has increased 13 percent since 2013, with nearly all that growth occurring over the last two years. Raleigh County residents have the highest average income levels in the region.
Our forecast calls for the New River Gorge Area to continue its recovery from a lengthy and deep recession. The region should see some volatility over the next two years before registering slow and steady rates of job growth. Key aspects of our forecast are as follows:
● We expect employment to increase at an average annual rate of 0.1 to 0.2 percent in the region over the next five years. Job growth in the region is expected to be at its strongest in 2019.
● Professional and business services expected to post the fastest rate of job growth during the outlook period, with a forecast gain of nearly 1.6 percent per year. Education and healthcare, the public sector and tourism-related business will record growth that surpasses the overall regional average.
● Travel and tourism will remain a stabilizing force in the New River Gorge Area and has upside potential for growth depending upon federal policy and the development of higher value-added tourism options.
● Unemployment is expected to rise slightly over the near term but otherwise remain stable in the low-5.0 percent range, exceeding the state and national average during the outlook period.
● Per capita personal income is expected to rise at an annual average rate of 1.5 to 1.6 percent over the next five years. Government transfer payments will account for a growing share of regional income.
● Population losses are expected to continue in the area during the outlook period, but the rate of decline will be smaller compared to the past several years. All four counties in the region are expected to lose residents over the next five years.