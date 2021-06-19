Pendleton Community Bank (PCB) is adding Karen Ewing, AVP Business Development Officer, to its lending team.
Ewing will serve the financial institution’s southern West Virginia market including Beckley, Mount Hope, Oak Hill and the surrounding area.
Ewing brings 27 years of well-rounded banking experience to PCB. She attained her Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Communications from Concord University and is also a graduate of the BB&T School of Banking at Wake Forest University.
Ewing’s background in banking includes loan vault title clerk, customer service representative, cash management officer, training and development specialist, and most recently, branch manager.
Ewing oversaw operations for one of BB&T’s Top 5 branches in the West Virginia region.
“We are excited to welcome Karen to PCB,” William Loving, President & CEO, said. “Her small business lending experience and versatile knowledge of the industry are an asset to our organization.
“Karen treats her customers well and takes the time to develop a relationship, and that’s what community banking is all about.”
Ewing said she was “thrilled to be part of the PCB family.”
Outside the office, Karen serves on the Board of Directors for the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce. She lives in Pax with her husband and son.