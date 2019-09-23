The Southern Reentry Council is inviting employers to consider a pool of candidates usually overlooked for open positions.
"Employees who are being overlooked include those who are previously incarcerated, folks with disabilities (mental and physical in nature), and people who have battled a substance use disorder," shared Annie Sumpter, Senior Rehabilitation Counselor with WV Division of Rehabilitation Services.
"We’ve become far too quick with passing judgment on these populations instead of keeping the big picture in mind."
She said 15,000 jobs are available in West Virginia, many of which could be filled by applicants from these populations.
To help bridge the gap, the Southern Reentry Council is hosting an "Employer Breakfast" on Tuesday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Federal Corrections Institute, located at 1600 Industrial Park Rd. in Beaver.
Attendees are invited to network, and to learn more about the benefits of hiring someone who may have otherwise been overlooked.
"Approximately 80 percent of previously incarcerated individuals go back to jail/prison if they don’t secure a job within that first year of being released," Sumpter shared. "Our jails and prisons are overpopulated and clearly, incarceration is not working as a rehabilitative measure."
She said the process of rehabilitating and healing someone requires that person to feel compassion from his or her community.
"It requires an employer to give them a second chance. It requires a non-judgmental support system. If you desire a safe and healthy community, it would behoove you to consider this concept."
Attendees can also learn about the federal bonding program, tax incentives and on-the job training.
"This can be a game-changer for your hiring process," Sumpter said.
Please RSVP to Annie Sumpter at annie.m.sumpter@wv.gov,
