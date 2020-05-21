People enrolled ion the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or WV WORKS can now use their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase items online from Walmart and Amazon.
Effective this past Tuesday, EBT cardholders can make online purchases at two West Virginia Walmart stores: 40 Jett Lane in Elkins (pick-up) and 5680 Hammonds Mill Road in Martinsburg (pick-up and delivery). Today, Walmart will add EBT online purchasing at additional stores across the state. There is no additional fee for pick-up orders; however, there is a charge for delivery orders, which cannot be paid with the EBT card. The transaction can be split between an EBT card and another credit or debit card.
Online purchasing for EBT cardholders through Amazon will be available after 4 p.m. Thursday. Cardholders cannot pay delivery fees with their EBT card. However, purchases over $25 receive free delivery. The cardholder can split the purchase between their EBT card and another credit/debit card if a delivery fee is incurred. The checkout process will prevent purchase of items paid by the Mountain State EBT card that are not qualified for SNAP benefits.
– The Register-Herald