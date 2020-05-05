Building on a successful first week, the Courthouse Farmers Market promised even more vendors would participate in the May 2 drive-through marketplace in the State Fair’s free parking lot.
That promise was fulfilled.
Greenbrier County Commissioner Tammy Tincher, who as a member of the market’s governing board was handing out menus listing the vendors and their offerings on Saturday, said more than 200 vehicles drove through the marketplace in Fairlea that day, compared to the 150 of week one.
Looking back at last spring’s opening, Tincher said there was a lot of enthusiasm for the new county-run Courthouse Farmers Market, which drew together vendors from two earlier farmers markets in Lewisburg and set them up in a central location in the parking lot behind the courthouse.
“We had a terrific response that continued through the season,” she said.
With the regulations limiting crowd sizes that emerged from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however, the market was forced to innovate, coordinating with the county Health Department to come up with this spring’s innovative drive-through marketplace across from the fairgrounds.
The drive-through concept has been enthusiastically accepted by the community, Tincher said, pointing out, “Our numbers have increased exponentially this year.”
“I handed out 175 menus Saturday, and there were other people who already had a menu printed out and others who didn’t want one,” Tincher said. “If you conservatively estimate two people per car, we had upwards of 400 people at the market.”
People must remain in their vehicles as they drive through the market, and Tincher said on average each customer spends under 1.5 minutes at each vendor’s booth before driving on to the next one. To help move things along, especially with the growing crowds of people at the Saturday market, Tincher recommends that those who plan to shop there check out the vendor list and weekly menu online and, when possible, pay in advance to ensure the products they want are set aside for them.
The pdf vendor list, with each vendor’s offerings for the following Saturday, is posted on Thursdays at the market’s Facebook page. Advance ordering is encouraged but not required.
More than 20 vendors were on the list for the May 2 edition of the market. Products included salad greens, scallions, radishes, cooking greens, micro greens, herbs, ramps, potatoes, turnips, rhubarb, berries, jams, honey, maple syrup, black walnuts, eggs, lamb, beef, pork, cornmeal, grits, popcorn and plants.
In addition, a wide assortment of baked goods were on Saturday’s menu, including bread, rolls, bagels, cookies, brownies, pastries, pies and cakes. Among the bakeries participating in the market thus far this year are Fresh Flours Small Batch Bakery, Taste of Heaven Bakery & Cheese Shop and Blue Moon Bagels.
Tincher noted that many vendors have sold out both weeks the market has been in operation this year, pointing particularly to Blue Moon Bagels, whose products are enormously popular. Most of Blue Moon’s inventory on Saturday was already spoken for through pre-orders, and the vendor quickly ran out of the remaining products.
Traffic control has emerged as one of the few kinks that has yet to be worked out, Tincher acknowledged. At times on Saturday, the marketplace’s traffic lines were backed up onto U.S. 219 South, and that is an issue expected to be worked out before customers arrive for the May 9 market.
“We’re going to coordinate with the State Fair and the Health Department to get a new method for vehicular traffic,” Tincher said. “For the most part, the flow is good. And we’re fortunate to have so many people wanting to come through the market.”
She said a few customers have asked why they aren’t allowed to get out of their vehicles and mingle with the vendors and each other as they have in the past.
“It’s a containment issue,” is Tincher’s response. “We’re limited to keeping crowd size to no more than 25 people at a time, and this market isn’t like Kroger or Walmart — there aren’t walls or doors to stop too many people from walking in. We don’t have the staff to manage that and keep our customers and our vendors safe.”
She said there’s been no discussion among board members about when the market might return to its downtown Lewisburg home and allow customers to walk through as usual. That decision will likely be driven by the state’s timetable and Health Department recommendations.
•••
Between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon on Saturdays, vendors at the drive-through marketplace assemble under canopies along one of the rows in the free parking lot on the driver’s side of vehicles, allowing market-goers to proceed down the row, make purchases and then exit the market, all without leaving their vehicles. All vendors are gloved and masked for the safety of customers and vendors.
