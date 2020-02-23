Jill McIntyre was 20 years into a successful law career in Charleston when the seeds of change began to sprout.
“I found myself sitting at my desk a whole lot,” she recalls, explaining 95 percent of civil litigation suits settle outside the courtroom. “So I was sitting a lot and behind the computer a lot and then I started having sciatic issues from sitting.
“I have always been kind of a creative person and I think I was bored.”
That’s when the creative juices not often required in civil litigation began to flow.
So McIntyre, who had experience in home décor, retail and even wholesale from the years between undergraduate school and law school, started to consider the possibility of owning her own business.
Initially, she says, she was intrigued by a business model she saw in cities like San Francisco, Austin and Miami where artisans pooled their resources together to have a platform to sell their own creations.
“In Austin, I bought a couple of handmade dresses or frocks you could wear with leggings made with vintage fabric,” she says. “I thought that was kind of neat that they could sell that for $25, recycle that fabric, practice their craft and maybe make a living.”
That became her goal for her yet unrealized business.
When her brother, an accountant, helped her run the numbers, however, she learned that model would not be financially sustainable.
McIntyre had a dream though and a location to bring it to life in downtown Lewisburg’s new Stratton Alley business district.
And that dream was helped along when the opportunity to purchase another longtime Lewisburg business became available.
“So just by happenstance, Aggie’s was for sale so we bought it, too,” she says of the shop at the corner of Jefferson and Washington known for its chocolate counter, garden flags, figurines and candles.
“We pushed the Aggie’s merchandise to the front of the store and put a little men’s shop in the back,” she says of a few of the changes she made to Aggie’s.
And that enabled her to create Adorn Handcrafts, where she spends the majority of her time.
Open since August, Adorn carries a variety of handmade items “curated” by McIntyre.
The store carries a wide variety of items including jewelry, clothing, baskets, signs, rugs, pottery, woodworking, paintings, glassware and other decorative and functional items.
McIntyre says artisans represented are from throughout West Virginia in places such as Alderson, Lewisburg, Culloden and St. Albans and throughout the world.
She explains she spends time looking online at Etsy in search of artisans whose work she would like to bring to Adorn.
“I talked to Michelle from the Netherlands and kind of got to know her,” she says, picking up a card with a photo and description of an artisan displayed by her work. “Everything you see in the store, you’ll see a story about (the artist). In Michelle’s case, she makes handmade pouches, pillowcases and bags and she’s also a photographer.”
Adorn features works from artists from throughout the United States, Canada and Turkey, which McIntyre says is known for its textiles.
“We wanted weighted blankets and I found a company making them by hand,” she says, picking up a sateen weighted blanket made in Turkey. “They’re very fine quality. The beads are glass, which means the blanket stays cooler than plastic beads and they’re fully washable.”
Adorn also offers items from Fair Trade Organizations like 10,000 Villages, Global Mommas, Mayan Hands and dZi.
• • •
McIntyre says she’s enjoying her new adventure.
“I’m enjoying being not stuck behind my computer screen,” she says. “And I’m enjoying interacting with our customers, learning about where they come from, what they like and why they’re here and making a connection with people instead of being holed up in the office.”
She says she hopes Adorn is providing the same platform for artists as the shops she saw back in Austin, Miami and San Francisco.
“I want to support the individual maker, bring attention to them and support their craft,” she says, picking up a piece by a local artist. “I would like for her (the artisan) to have a more regular income for less trouble because we’re able to buy and merchandise her wares.”
McIntyre says she hopes to continue to grow both Adorn and Aggie’s —her husband Alvin Emch, also a retired attorney, serves as her inspiration for the Vest menswear line and also helps out as an “unpaid employee.”
She encourages those who haven’t been in Aggie’s since the remodel to stop by.
“If you haven’t been in the new Aggie’s, I think you owe it to yourself to go in there,” she says. “It’s a fresh space Lewisburg can be proud of.”
And she says she hopes people will stop by Adorn, too.
“They’re (shoppers) going to see things they won’t see anywhere else,” she says, adding there are items for all budgets. “It’s worth walking down the alley for.”
• • •
Adorn Handcrafts is at 121 Stratton Alley, Suite 7, in downtown Lewisburg.
Visit Adorn on Facebook or at www.adornhandcrafts.com.
