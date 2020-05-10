Dominion Energy recognized for safety

clarksburg — As communities across the nation manage the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus, Dominion Energy has been focused like never before on meeting the needs of our customers safely and reliably. Safety has always been Dominion Energy’s No. 1 core value, and it has been especially important as the company works tirelessly to safeguard the well-being of our customers during the pandemic.
In recognition of Dominion Energy’s strong track record for safety, seven of the company’s gas businesses recently received the American Gas Association’s highest awards for safety performance in 2019: Dominion Energy Carolina Gas Transmission, Dominion Energy Ohio, Dominion Energy Questar Pipeline, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Dominion Energy Transmission Inc., Dominion Energy Utah-Wyoming-Idaho, Dominion Energy West Virginia.
“While safety performance is measured in statistics, we know that safety is so much more than a number,” said Diane Leopold, Dominion Energy’s co-chief operating officer and chair of the American Gas Association. “It’s about protecting the well-being of our colleagues and our communities. These awards recognize the extraordinary care America’s gas utilities take every day to protect the people and families we serve. I am incredibly proud of our industry’s vigilance and dedication to safety, and I am especially grateful for the outstanding performance of my colleagues at Dominion Energy.”
Locally, Dominion Energy West Virginia’s 200 employees received top honors in the medium or large distribution category, achieving the lowest rate of employees with days away, restricted, or transferred (DART) due to injury. In the large transmission category, Dominion Energy Transmission Inc.’s 1,300 employees, who operate in six states across the region, received awards for the lowest DART rate in 2019.