Dominion Energy recognized for safety

Dominion Energy has more than 7 million customers in 20 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas. The company, headquartered in Richmond, Va., is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and is one of the nation's largest producers and transporters of energy with more than $100 billion of assets providing electric generation, transmission and distribution, as well as natural gas storage, transmission, distribution and import/export services. The company is committed to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050.